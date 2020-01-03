Old video of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchens an 'idiot' surfaces

The Browns players never really appeared to have had the full respect of former head coach Freddie Kitchens once he took over last January, and apparently, they never really did.

It was said that Kitchens had a strong relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, and that was a big reason why he was hired, but an old video appears to suggest the opposite.

Sure, it’s one thing to have a heated disagreement behind closed doors, in the locker room or one the practice field — but it’s another to have it during a game. That’s exactly what happened last season, when an old video clip shows Mayfield calling Kitchens an “idiot’ during a sideline disagreement.

Just found this at random, clip from the 2018 #Browns seasonpic.twitter.com/Bv1Xe5BUs4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2020

Kitchens was in over his head from day one, and it’s hard to imagine exactly how he got the job in the first place.