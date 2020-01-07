Gameday 43: Penguins @ Golden Knights

Penguins @ Golden Knights

T-Mobile Arena | Paradise, NV

10:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins kick off a Western road trip with a jaunt to Sin City to take on Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights.

The Penguins split a back-to-back over the weekend, besting Montreal at l’Centre Bell 3-2 in OT before falling 4-1 to the Florida Panthers at the PPG Paints Arena.

Sidney Crosby has returned to skating with the club, but will not play tonight. He has joined the team though, so it is reasonable to expect his return at some point on the road trip.

Crosby will NOT play tonight. Though his not taking part in rushes was a giveaway. Still a great sign of his progress. #Pens -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 7, 2020

Bjugstad and Schultz are also skating.

Kahun – Malkin – Rust

Simon – McCann – Hornqvist

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

Galchenyuk – Agozzino – Lafferty

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Jarry

The Golden Knights come into tonight’s tilt at 24-15-6, good for 1st in the Pacific Division, 2nd in the Western Conference, and tied for 6th in the league at 54 points, just behind the Penguins’ 55 point-mark.

They’ve got a great group of forwards and great depth throughout the lineup. Mark Stone is one of the nastiest wingers in the league, and Max Pacioretty has had a renaissance of sorts. The latter leads the team in all scoring categories, posting 18G and 25A for 43 points on the year.

The Power Play is 9th best in the league at a 22.2% conversion rate while the penalty kill is middle of the road, sitting at 15th with an 81% kill rate.

Vegas is tied for third-most home wins in the league, having posted 14 thanks in large part to the Vegas flu.

Marchessault – Karlsson – Smith

Pacioretty – Stephenson – Stone

Carrier – Stastny – Tuch

Nosek – Eakin – Reaves

McNabb – Schmidt

Holden – Theodore

Hague – Engelland

Fleury

Joust and oust the Knights.

Go Pens.