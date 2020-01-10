Browns narrow down coaching search to three candidates, decision expected Friday or Saturday

After a lengthy interview process, it sounds like Cleveland is close to settling on a new head coach.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported Friday that the Browns have narrowed down their search to three candidates, and a decision is expected to be made Friday or Saturday. The candidates are Josh McDaniels, Kevin Stefanski and Brian Daboll.

Two sources say the Browns plan to wrap up their process today and hope to have a hire by tonight or tomorrow. It appears to be down to McDaniels, Kevin Stefanski and Brian Daboll, three great offensive coordinators — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 10, 2020

It doesn’t come as a surprise that all three candidates are offensive coordinators. One of the biggest challenges facing the next head coach of the Browns is fixing Baker Mayfield and an offense that severely underachieved last season.

McDaniels appears to be the frontrunner for the gig, which, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is his dream job.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Browns hope to resolve their coaching situation by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/NF8m4ulfmx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

Stefanski and Daboll wouldn’t be bad hires, either. Both of them proved their worth as successful play-callers in Minnesota and Buffalo, but McDaniels, who has previous head-coaching experience, seems like he’d be the top pick to turn around the Browns.