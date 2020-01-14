Gameday 46: Penguins vs. Wild

Penguins vs. Wild

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT

Ohhhhhh, come on, oh, yeah!

Well I tried to tell you Sid (yes I did)

But I guess you didn’t know, as I said, that’s how Crosby rolls.

Baby Sid has got the flow,

Cause we knew it from the start,

Baby, when Sid tore his core muscle apart,

That he had to come again, and show you that he was real.

All those times we stepped up without you,

(You missed Sidney) Murray tried, Jarry thrived,

(You missed Sidney) Dumoulin and Guentzel injured too,

(You missed Sidney) Turn the tide on Penguins’ pride

RETURN OF THE KID – Come on!

RETURN OF THE KID – Oh my God!

(You knew that he’d be back) HERE HE IS!

RETURN OF THE KID – Once again!

RETURN OF THE KID – Pump up Pittsburgh

RETURN OF THE KID – He’s got sick flow

(You knew that he’d be back) Here we go!

McCann – Crosby – Simon

Kahun – Malkin – Rust

Galchenyuk – Agozzino – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Jarry

The Wild suck ass. I’m tired from lyricizing. reddit.com/r/gonewilder

Zucker – E. Staal – Zuccarello

Parise – Koivu – Fiala

Foligno – Eriksson-Ek – Kunin

Greenway – Rask – Hartman

Suter – Spurgeon

Brodin – Dumba

Soucy – Pateryn

Dubnyk

Tame the Wild.

Go Pens.