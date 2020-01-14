Gameday 46: Penguins vs. Wild

Penguins vs. Wild
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern | NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT
Ohhhhhh, come on, oh, yeah!
Well I tried to tell you Sid (yes I did)
But I guess you didn’t know, as I said, that’s how Crosby rolls.
Baby Sid has got the flow,
Cause we knew it from the start,
Baby, when Sid tore his core muscle apart,
That he had to come again, and show you that he was real.
All those times we stepped up without you,
(You missed Sidney) Murray tried, Jarry thrived,
(You missed Sidney) Dumoulin and Guentzel injured too,
(You missed Sidney) Turn the tide on Penguins’ pride
RETURN OF THE KID – Come on!
RETURN OF THE KID – Oh my God!
(You knew that he’d be back) HERE HE IS!
RETURN OF THE KID – Once again!
RETURN OF THE KID – Pump up Pittsburgh
RETURN OF THE KID – He’s got sick flow
(You knew that he’d be back) Here we go!
McCann – Crosby – Simon
Kahun – Malkin – Rust
Galchenyuk – Agozzino – Hornqvist
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev
Johnson – Letang
Pettersson – Marino
Riikola – Ruhwedel
Jarry
The Wild suck ass. I’m tired from lyricizing. reddit.com/r/gonewilder
Zucker – E. Staal – Zuccarello
Parise – Koivu – Fiala
Foligno – Eriksson-Ek – Kunin
Greenway – Rask – Hartman
Suter – Spurgeon
Brodin – Dumba
Soucy – Pateryn
Dubnyk
Tame the Wild.
Go Pens.
Comments