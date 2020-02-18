Gameday 58: Penguins vs. Leafs

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins play host to the (Bab)cockless Maple Leafs on national television Tuesday night, the front-end of a home-and-home with the darlings of Hockey Mecca.

The Penguins look to continue their momentum after beating up on some AHL team called the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, a 5-1 thrashing that saw the Penguins dominate all aspects of the game against an embarrassingly inferior opponent.

A win tonight would vault the Penguins into first place in the Metropolitan division as the Capitals have struggled as of late. The Penguins sit one point back with two games in hand over the Capitals, 3rd in the Eastern Conference behind red-hot Tampa and Boston, and fourth in the league behind the aforementioned trio.

Zucker – Crosby – Simon

McCann – Malkin – Rust

Tanev – Blueger – Hornqvist

Kahun – Agozzino – Lafferty

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Jarry

The Leafs come into the tilt fighting for playoff positioning, squarely staring down the barrel of the reality of getting the guaranteed 3 slot in the Atlantic to get in, or likely missing the Wild Card entirely on the backs of the strength of the Metropolitan Division.

They currently sit two points ahead of Florida, who have a game in hand, for that all-important third divisional position.

Hyman – Matthews – Marner

Nylander – Tavares – Kerfoot

Engvall – Gauthier – Kapanen

Clifford – Spezza – Timashov

Muzzin – Holl

Sandin – Barrie

Dermott – Marincin

Andersen

Blast the Leafs. Truckbruary time boys.

Go Pens.