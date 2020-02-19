NCAA

Joe Burrow does perfect Ed Orgeron impression in funny interview (Video)

LSU product Joe Burrow is one of the most polished and accurate quarterbacks to have ever come out of college football, and he also has a charismatic personality as well — complete with a great sense of humor.

Reporters know this, especially those that have covered him locally, so when Burrow was asked to troll his former head coach, Ed Orgeron, he did not shy away from the opportunity.

Instead, he embraced it, and the end result was him perfectly mocking Coach O’s “Geaux Tigers” signature catch phrase.

 

It’s safe to say he nailed it.

