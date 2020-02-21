Frederik Andersen records 18th career shutout

The Toronto Maple Leafs came away with one of their most impressive wins of the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season on Thursday. Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark made 24 saves as the Maple Leafs upset the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Andersen made 14 saves in the first period, eight saves in the second period and remarkably only two saves in the final stanza. In the third period, the Maple Leafs outshot the Penguins 10-2. Evgeni Malkin of Magnitogorsk, Russia led the Penguins with five shots on goal.

It was a strong offensive performance by Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin of Woodstock, Ontario. Muzzin had one goal and two assists for three points. Maple Leafs John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario could have been considered Toronto’s best forward as he also had a multi-point game (two assists) and led all players in the game with seven shots on goal. The other Maple Leafs goal scorers in the game were Kasperi Kapanen of Kupio, Finland, William Nylander of Calgary, Alberta and Zach Hyman of Toronto, Ontario.

Of Andersen’s 18 career shutouts, 12 have been with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the other six with the Anaheim Ducks. In 46 games this season, Andersen has a record of 25 wins, 12 regulation losses and six losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.91 and a save percentage of .908.

The shutout could have come as a surprise to many as the Penguins are playing some of their best hockey at the moment. They have a record of 37 wins, 16 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 80 points. Pittsburgh finds themselves in a first place tie at the moment with the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals also lost to a Canadian team on Thursday as they were beaten 4-3 by the Montreal Canadiens in overtime. Washington lost despite the fact Alexander Ovechkin scored his 699th NHL career goal.

With the win, the Maple Leafs improved their record to 32 wins, 22 regulation losses and eight losses in extra time for 72 points. Toronto leads the Florida Panthers by two points for a playoff spot.