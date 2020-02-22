UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

By February 22, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo
Feb 29, 2020
Chartway Arena
Norfolk, Virginia

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,825 – best in recent memory (but basically only because of title fight)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:
Joseph Benavidez   (28-5, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo   (17-1, #4 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Felicia Spencer   (7-1, #19 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos  (6-3, #27 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ion Cutelaba   (15-4, 1 NC, #17 ranked light heavyweight) vs Magomed Ankalaev   (12-1, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Megan Anderson   (10-4, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont   (16-6-1)

Featherweights:
Grant Dawson   (14-1, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner   (23-10)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (13-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese  (11-1, #22 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Luis Pena   (7-2, #34 ranked lightweight) vs  Alex Munoz   (6-0)

Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura   (17-6, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (10-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Jordan Griffin   (17-7, #64 ranked featherweight) vs TJ Brown   (14-6)

Featherweights:
Aalon Cruz   (8-2) vs Spike Carlyle   (8-1)

Welterweights:
Sean Brady   (11-0, #67 ranked welterweight) vs Ismail Naurdiev   (19-3, #33 ranked welterweight)

 

 

