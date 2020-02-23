Angry Sidney Crosby destroys stick on bench during Capitalstts game (Video)

Sidney Crosby was not happy in the third period of Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Capitals, and he let everyone watching know about it.

It’s understandable, as the Penguins took a 2-1 lead into the final stanza at Capital One Arena, but the team gave up two goals in the first five minutes of the period. They would never get the lead back.

Crosby was upset about the blown lead, so he took his frustration out on his stick — banging it on the bench, then crushing it over his leg.

Please stop putting the !@#$%^&* ticker over replays, you covered the best part of Crosby destroying his stick pic.twitter.com/VCTetHNOz5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 23, 2020

That poor stick sure felt Crosby’s wrath.