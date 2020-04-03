UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 3/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 396 2 2 5 Jan Blachowicz 183 3 3 4 Anthony Smith 176 4 4 Luke Rockhold 175 5 5 2 Dominick Reyes 152.5 6 6 Ovince Saint Preux 145 7 7 7 Volkan Oezdemir 143.5 8 8 3 Thiago Santos 138 9 9 6 Corey Anderson 134.5 10 10 9 Glover Teixeira 133 11 12 13 Misha Cirkunov 116.5 12 14 11 Nikita Krylov 101 13 19 Jimmy Crute 92 14 15 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88 15 13 12 Johnny Walker 86 16 16 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84 17 18 10 Aleksandar Rakic 75 18 17 Ion Cutelaba 72 19 27 14 Magomed Ankalaev 68 20 20 Sam Alvey 59 21 21 Paul Craig 52 21 21 Ryan Spann 52 23 23 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48 24 24 Ed Herman 43 24 24 Khalil Rountree Jr 43 26 27 Alonzo Menifield 42.5 27 24 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38 28 29 Da Un Jung 32.5 29 30 Gokhan Saki 22.5 29 30 Klidson Abreu 22.5 31 32 Devin Clark 21 31 32 Justin Ledet 21 33 34 Dalcha Lungiambula 18 34 35 Darko Stosic 17.5 35 36 Aleksa Camur 10 36 37 Mike Rodriguez 8 37 38 Jamahal Hill 5 37 38 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 37 38 Shamil Gamzatov 5 40 42 Dequan Townsend 0 40 42 Khadis Ibragimov 0 40 42 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 40 42 Vinicius Moreira 0





Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)