Browns show off sneak-peek of what new uniforms will look like (Photos)

New uniforms are all the rage these days, as teams attempt to balance what they’re looking for design-wise, and what fans favor.

The Browns unveiled new uniforms in 2015, going with a more traditional dark-brown shade, rather than the flashy orange we’ve seen over the years.

But they’ve already decided to go in a different direction yet again, possibly inspired by the departure of one-and-done head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Fans didn’t like the previous uniforms look, so now the team is revamping them a bit — toeing the line between employing a traditional color scheme, but also some solid color harmony. This sneak peek is all we have at the present time, though.

Playing up yet another uniforms release is the most Browns-ian thing ever.