Video of Tua Tagovailoa's private pro day workout leaks ahead of NFL Draft

Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most intriguing prospects of the past decade, given how high his ceiling is, but the extensive injury history baggage that also comes along with his skill set.

And what really intensifies the medical issues, is that NFL teams can’t bring him in to their facility and work him out, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they’ve been forced to interview him via video.

They do have some footage of a pro day workout that was recently held in a private facility. And now we do, too, thanks to some video clips that leaked out.

Here's Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team. Enjoy the thread. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/MnGlSEF7LC — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

He does appear to be moving well, but pro day “tape” really doesn’t say much. The game speed in the NFL is lightning fast.