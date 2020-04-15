Look: Browns show off new uniforms, and they're pretty awesome

The Cleveland Browns have revamped their uniforms, for what seems like the zillionth time, but the team may have actually got it right with this particular rendition.

And sure, it seems like every year sees the Browns fire a head coach and discuss re-designing their uniforms, so the new decade bringing exactly that wasn’t a huge surprise.

What was, however, was that the uniforms actually look pretty awesome. The team made it clear that it wants to honor its organization with the new uniform and logo, in going with a more throwback look, and that’s exactly what it did.

We’re big fans of the throwback look with a modern spin.