Only a 'matter of time' until Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns may have shot down the report about working on a trade with the Vikings involving Odell Beckham Jr., but that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t move him in the future.

OBJ was traded away by the Giants due to his toxic attitude, and the negative impact he had on the team. The Browns gave up a king’s ransom for him, giving up Kevin Zeitler, Jabrill Peppers, a first-round draft pick, as well as a third-rounder. And now, they’re stuck with the troubled receive, with the entire league knowing his issues, as well as the fact that the Browns are looking to move him, lowering the amount received from any potential trade haul.

Still, the Browns appear committed to moving OBJ, despite what they’ve been saying to the media. A report from Bleacher Report states that it’s only a “matter of time” before the Browns trade Beckham. It reads:

These sources all believe it’s only a matter of time before Beckham is traded from the Browns, and they don’t believe it’s because of a perceived attitude problem with Beckham.

“People have the wrong idea of who he is as a person,” said one general manager.

The issue, instead, is that Beckham isn’t a good fit with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham is demanding of quarterbacks. He becomes frustrated when they’re inaccurate. And after reaching 1,300 yards and 10 TDs in each of his first three seasons but not approaching those kinds of numbers in three seasons since, he’s at a boiling point.

It does appear as if the Browns simply have too many personalities on their roster, and that there’s only room for so much attitude. They certainly have a good deal of it in Mayfield, at the quarterback position, and that may be enough for Kevin Stefanski and the new coaching staff.