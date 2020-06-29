Johnny Manziel opens up about future plans, possibility of playing football again

Don’t expect to see Johnny Manziel playing quarterback on a football field — not now, not ever.

The Browns had high hopes for Manziel when they selected him with the 22nd overall pick of the 2014 draft, yet the Texas A&M product got bounced out of the league quite quickly, after only two seasons of play. His off-field priorities appeared to outweigh his on-field development at the time, and he paid the price.

He did have short stints in both the CFL and AAF, neither of which indicated that he’d be back in the NFL at any point. And if you ask him, apparently, that won’t be happening, as it looks like Manziel has finally decided to hang up his cleats for good, and pursue life after football.

“In the past, probably, is the way I’d characterize it,” Manziel told the Lubbock Avalance-Journal. “I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field.”

He continued:

“I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give it another chance, but I don’t know, as far as being a person and figuring out life as a young adult — trying to make it and figure it out — if I’ve ever been in a better place than I’m in right now,” Manziel said. “I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field.”

He may be done with football, but it does appear Manziel is in a good place in life, and that’s music to our ears, given all he’s been through — both mentally and physically.