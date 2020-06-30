Odell Beckham Jr. tries to squash rumors of trade to Patriots

The Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors have been swirling since before the end of his first season with the team, and they don’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

OBJ said all the right things when he was traded from New York to Cleveland, but his body language on the field, and some of his cryptic comments off it, have indicated that, at times, he truly feels otherwise.

And now that the Patriots have signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton, who worked out with OBJ recently, there’s been some talk of a potential trade to New England.

But OBJ is doing all he can to shoot it down.

Lol no sir boss! But y’all got my brother , wishin nothin but the best and LUV https://t.co/7tGiuvxJsp — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business https://t.co/sqnWRGwLGT — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

We wouldn’t be shocked if OBJ is moved at some point in the future, but it’s hard to imagine Bill Belichick taking on the headache that comes along with him, especially after what happened with Antonio Brown.