Full 2020 NHL Schedule For Stanley Cup Qualifiers

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin on Saturday, Aug. 1 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.

The league plans to crown a champion by the first week in October, with the playoffs beginning Aug. 1.

The top four teams in each conference, based on points percentage, will play a three-game round-robin, and the No. 5-12 seeds will play in eight best-of-5 series. The winners of those series will advance to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the four teams from the round-robin.

In the first 10-day span of hockey returning, there is the potential for 52 games to be played.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Place)

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers

Saturday, Aug. 8: Bruins vs. Capitals

Sunday, Aug. 9: Flyers vs. Lightning

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*

* – if necessary

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

