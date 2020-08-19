Vegas Golden Knights become first team in 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs to move to the second round

The Vegas Golden Knights have become the first team in the 2020 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs to advance to the second round of the postseason. On Tuesday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton, the Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 to win the series four games to one.

Vegas was led in scoring by Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, Connecticut, and William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden. Pacioretty had one goal and one assist for two points, while Karlsson notched two assists. It was Pacioretty’s first two points of the series. Other Golden Knights goal scorers in the series-clinching win were Mark Stone, Alec Martinez and Alex Tuch. In the third period, it appeared that Tuch had scored a second goal in the contest, but it was called back due to goaltender interference.

Pacioretty, the Montreal Canadien captain, made NHL headlines on Sunday when he was fined $2500 for slashing Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat in game four of the series. The slash occurred as DeBrincat was scoring an empty net goal in a 3-1 Chicago win. The infraction took place with 11 seconds left, and no additional penalty was called.

On Wednesday, four more teams can advance to the second round. The Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers are all in the driver’s seats as they lead their respective series three games to one. The Lightning lead the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Bruins lead the Carolina Hurricanes, the Avalanche lead the Arizona Coyotes, and the Flyers lead the Montreal Canadiens.

The New York Islanders have a chance to eliminate the Washington Capitals on Thursday. The Islanders lead their series three games to one.

Meanwhile, there are two first round playoff series tied at two games apiece. The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars are even, while the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks are tied as well.