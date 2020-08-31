Oilers Loan Gaetan Haas to Switzerland; Mike Green Retires

Slowly but surely, more news continues to trickle in surrounding the Edmonton Oilers. On Wednesday, the club saw the future of two players determined. Defenseman Mike Green, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline, has officially retired from the NHL.

Green’s retirement first surfaced two weeks ago when Elliotte Friedman mentioned it on an edition of ‘31 Thoughts: The Podcast‘. Green confirmed it on Wednesday morning.

Green appeared in just two games for the Oilers after coming over from the Red Wings. He was injured in the second game, a road game in Vegas against the Golden Knights, and did not make it back prior to the COVID-19 pandemic pausing the season.

Green then opted out of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in July.

The other news is more temporary than permanent. Forward Gaetan Haas is heading back to Europe for the time being. Haas, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman, has been loaned by the Oilers to the Swiss league. Haas will be eligible to return to Edmonton for the start of training camp, whenever that may occur.

Minor Oilers news: Sounds like they’re loaning C Gaetan Haas to the Swiss league to start the season. He’d be eligible to return to the Oilers for NHL training camp. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) August 25, 2020

Haas, a native of Switzerland, played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with SC Bern in his native country before signing with the Oilers. He’s also spent parts of eight seasons with EHC Biel-Bienne in the NLA.

Haas, who has represented Switzerland numerous times on the international stage, scored ten points (5 g, 5 a) in 58 games with the Oilers in 2019-20. He also appeared in one playoff game earlier this month, failing to register a point.

There is no official word on which team Haas will be loaned to. The NHL is hoping to start the 2020-21 season on December 1st, with camps opening in mid-November. Joakim Nygard (Sweden), Raphael Lavoie (Sweden), Dmitri Samorukov (KHL) and Philip Broberg (Sweden) have already been loaned to teams in Europe. Lavoie, Samorukov and Broberg are expected to play the entire season overseas.