UND Hockey Announces 2020-21 Leadership Group

On Friday, the University of North Dakota hockey team announced their captain and assistant captains. Next season, five players will wear a letter.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.– Returning Hobey Baker Award finalist Jordan Kawaguchi has been named the 2020-21 University of North Dakota hockey captain in a vote of his peers. Joining him in the leadership group are fellow senior and now two-time assistant captain Matt Kiersted , junior forward Jasper Weatherby , junior forward Mark Senden, and junior defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker , who will all be assistant captains.

Let’s meet the leaders of the Hawks

Jordan Kawaguchi, Senior, F, GP 108 (30g-60a–90pts), he’s also a plus-13.

Matt Kiersted, Senior, D, GP 98 (17g-38a–55pts), he’s also a plus-22.

Jasper Weatherby, Junior, F, GP 71 (13g-10a–23pts), he’s also a plus-four.

Mark Senden, Junior, F, 71 GP (11g-14a–25pts), he’s also a plus-20.

Jacob Bernard-Docker, Junior, D, GP 68 (12g-30a–42pts), he’s also a plus-18.

When will Play Begin?

Again, the biggest question college hockey fans are asking, when will the 2020-21 season begin? In the military, we used to say, “stand by to stand by.” Next popular question, when the season begins, will the fans be allowed in the stands? No idea?

There is hope. Yesterday, this tweet came across my Twitter feed.

Re: the Hockey East stuff I posted yesterday … I've heard a January date mentioned a few times, but there is growing optimism among some coaches & ADs that games could begin as early as November. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) August 29, 2020

Recently, the NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said this.

At the end of the day it comes down to the health and safety of the student-athletes and a larger sight of things a kind of greater campus communities,” Fenton said. “Whatever plan we put into place, we need to make sure it’s a safe and responsible one.”

As soon as I hear something, I will pass the information along.