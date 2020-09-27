'The Common Sens Podcast' Episode 9

After a chaotic 48 hours of news related to the Ottawa Senators, Hailey (@hailey_salvian) and I are back to drop another episode of ‘The Common Sens Podcast’.

On the latest episode, we discuss the organization’s unanticipated decision to buy Bobby Ryan out. What does it mean for the organization? Is it strictly a deal designed to save the organization money during this pandemic with an uncertain future for a 2020-21 start looming over the league? Will it be followed by more transactions?

We formulate our best hypotheses for what happens next.

Hailey and I also looked back at Pierre Dorion’s rare media interviews and explore some of the most interesting news items from them.

Thanks for listening, we hope you enjoy the show!