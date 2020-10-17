Look: PETA protesters run onto field during Mississippi State-Texas A&M game

2020 has been the year of the unpredictable, and yet, even with that said, no one could’ve predicted what happened during Saturday’s Mississippi State vs Texas A&M game.

The showdown at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville had fans in the stands, but not all of them appeared to be on the same page in terms of their reasons for being there. Most people were in the stands to root on the Bulldogs, but not everyone got that memo, apparently.

In the middle of the first half of the game, during a stoppage in play, two women ran onto the field with shirts that displayed the PETA logo. They tried to meander around on the field to get their message across, and yeah, that didn’t go well for them.

Two women just ran on the field at the Mississippi State game. The far one got laid out and was dragged off the field pic.twitter.com/22JDEO1CEu — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 17, 2020

The Aggies won the game, and not only did the Bulldogs take a loss — those two fans did as well.