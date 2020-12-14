USC records impressive comeback in win over UCLA

In one of the most intriguing college football games on the weekend, the University of Southern California Trojans defeated the University of California Los-Angeles Bruins 43-38 from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. With the victory, the Trojans improved to a record of five wins and zero losses, and will play the University of Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday. The Trojans were to play the University of Washington Huskies, but due to coronavirus issues, the Huskies had to pull out.

In Saturday’s win, the Trojans got a strong performance from quarterback Kedon Slovis of Scottsdale, AZ. Slovis completed 30 of 47 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Yes, he did have two interceptions, but the two picks were overshadowed by the fact that Slovis helped the Trojans score 20 unanswered fourth quarter points and come back from a 28-10 deficit in the third quarter.

The Trojans are actually one of eight teams who are undefeated heading into conference championship play this weekend. In the American Athletic Conference. the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0) will host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday night.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference, the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0) will play the University of Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. In the Big Ten Conference Championship, the Ohio State University Buckeyes (5-0) will play Northwestern University Wildcats on Saturday afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

In the Mid-American Conference Championship, the University of Buffalo Bulls (5-0) will play Ball State University Cardinals from Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Friday. In the Mountain West Conference Championship, the University of San Jose State Spartans (6-0) will play the Boise State University Broncos from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday afternoon.

In the Southeastern Conference Championship, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) will play the University of Florida Gators from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday night. In the Sun Belt Championship, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-0) will play the Lousiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday afternoon from Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.

Also on the weekend, one previously undefeated team lost. The University of Colorado Buffaloes saw their chances of having an undefeated season dashed when they were beaten 38-21 to the University of Utah.

Meanwhile, three NCAA coaches were fired on the weekend. Arizona fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. Illinois fired head coach Lovie Smith. Auburn fired head coach Gus Malzahn.