DeVonta Smith becomes the fourth wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy

The strange 2020 College Football season continued on Tuesday, as the Heisman Trophy winner was announced. Normally, the announcement is made in December, a week after the conference championships are determined. However this year the sports schedule is unconventional to say the least, and the Heisman Trophy winner was announced after all of the Bowl games were played, and less than a week before the College Football Playoff National Championship between the University of Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

For the fourth time in the history of the Heisman Trophy, a wide receiver won the award. In a close decision, Crimson Tide senior DeVonta Smith of Amite City, LA was victorious. Smith received 36.2% of the possible points, and 1856 total points. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was second with 1187 total points. Smith’s 36.2% of the possible points was the lowest total for a Heisman Trophy winner since Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Eric Crouch of Omaha, NE won the award in 2001 with 27.75% of the possible points.

In 2020, Smith caught 105 passes for 1641 yards and 20 touchdowns in only 12 games. The fact that Smith had eight more touchdowns than games played this past season was mind-boggling. Smith led the nation in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Elijah Moore of the University of Mississippi Rebels was second in receptions (86) and receiving yards (1193) in 2020, while Jaelon Darden of the University of North Texas Mean Green was second in touchdown catches with 19.

Twice Smith reached the 200-yard mark in receiving yards for a single game. On Halloween night, Smith had 11 catches for 203 yards, and four touchdowns in a 41-0 Crimson Tide win over Mississippi State. Then on December 5, he had eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-17 win over Louisiana State.

The first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy was Johnny Rodgers of the University of Nebaska in 1972. He was followed by Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Tim Brown in 1987, and Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Desmond Howard in 1991.