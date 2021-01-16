Calvin Kattar Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Fili) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – W (Burgos) – $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – L (Moicano) – $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27/18 – W (Fishgold) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Lamas) – $92,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar – Nov 9/19 – L (Magomedsharipov) – $103,000 ($48,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Stephens) – $121,100 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $20,100 from Stephens for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15/20 – W (Ige) – $115,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16/20 – L (Holloway) – $115,000 ($60,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $709,600

