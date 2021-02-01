Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko named NHL First Star of the Week

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko of San Diego, CA has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the week from January 25-31, 2021. In three games, Demko had a perfect record of three wins and zero losses, and had a marvelous goals against average of 1.00, with a save percentage of .971.

Demko received the honour even though he did not record a shutout this past week. He made 35 saves on 36 shots in a 7-1 Canucks win over the Ottawa Senators on January 25, 42 saves on 43 shots in a 5-1 Canucks win over the Senators on January 27, and then 23 saves on 24 shots in a 4-1 Canucks win over the Winnipeg Jets on January 30.

After a poor start where he lost his first three games of the season to the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Montreal Canadiens, Demko now has got back to the .500 mark with a record of three wins and three losses. He also has a goals against average of 3.21 and a save percentage of .914.

Demko is in a time share in the goaltending position alongside Braden Holtby of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. Holtby, who was signed in October by the Canucks after a decade with the Washington Capitals, has a record of three wins and two losses after five games, with a goals against average of 3.17, and a save percentage of .906.

It is interesting that the Canucks decided to go with a tandem of Demko and Holtby this season, and see Jacob Markstrom sign with the Calgary Flames long term. Markstrom already has two shutouts with the Flames, an excellent goals against average of 2.18, and a save percentage of .929.

One should note the Flames have not played the Senators yet, who are by far the weakest team in the North Division. Ottawa was terrible this past week against the Canucks and then gave up eight goals Sunday night in Edmonton, in an 8-5 loss there.