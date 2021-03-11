Gameday 26: Penguins @ Sabres

Penguins (15-9-1) vs. Sabres (6-14-4)

KeyBank Arena | Buffalo, NY

Thursday, March 11 | 7:00PM Eastern

MSG-B | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins try to stay hot against inferior competition as they take on the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Penguins completed yet another comeback (14 in 25 games, tying a record in that span, per Elias) after surrendering an early goal to Jack Johnson and the Rangers, holding off a torrid third period from the Blue Shirts and capitalizing on a strong second period to take down the 4-2 win.

Malkin continues to rise to the occasion, in the throes of a 5-game scoring streak after setting up a delicious Kasperi Kapanen goal in the waning moments of the second after a soul-crushing shift from that line.

John Marino took a maintenance day yesterday but should be good to go as the Pens will hold all things equal, including Tristan Jarry continuing to mind the crease.

Jarry on filling the starter's role this season: "It's fun to play a lot of games, and especially with the compressed season, there's a lot of back-to-backs and there's a lot of games consecutively with one day in between." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 11, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Rodrigues – Malkin – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Angello – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Sabres knew they were in for a tough go of things with the divisional draw, but man, not even the most pessimistic of fans could have predicted this.

Buffalo has compiled just 16 points in 24 games, and posted the league’s third worst goal differential (-24), better only than lowly Ottawa and Detroit.

To make matters worse, Jack Eichel will be out of the lineup for the next two meetings. Sam Reinhart leads the club with 19 points (11G, 8A) in 22 games played.

Forwards

Hall – Cozens – Reinhart

Olofsson – Staal – Sheahan

Skinner – Lazar – Mittelstadt

Rieder – Eakin – Okposo

Defense

Irwin – Ristolainen

Bryson – Montour

Dahlin – Miller

In Net

Johansson

'If you knew how much I DON’T talk to people…. You’d appreciate how much I talk to ya’ll…” lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 11, 2021

Go Pens.