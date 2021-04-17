UND in the NHL, The Fast and the Furious

There is a lot of breaking news regarding former UND hockey players. Tonight, former forward Shane Pinto will make his debut today against the Montreal Canadiens. He will become the 107th UND hockey player to play in the NHL.

Ottawa Sun — A No. 32 overall selection in the NHL draft, Pinto is also the second straight player from UND to play his first game this week. It was Bernard-Docker’s turn Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets after veteran Nikita Zaitsev was unable to play. Pinto has had a little more warning, which is why colour commentator Gord Wilson ask if he’d be able to get some shut-eye on Friday night.

Former UND hockey player Zach Parise has hit an impressive milestone. Last night against the San Jose Sharks, Parise became the fourth U.S.-born player in NHL history to score 75 career game-winning goals. he joines Mike Modano (92), Jeremy Roenick (92) and Bill Guerin (77). That’s an impressive group of players.

Zach Parise became the fourth U.S.-born player in NHL history to score 75 career game-winning goals, joining Mike Modano (92), Jeremy Roenick (92) and Bill Guerin (77). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/jRnxqHNbWF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 17, 2021

Former UND hockey player Troy Stecher spent four seasons with the Vancouver Cancucks. During the offseason, the Canucks failed to offer him a qualifying offer. The Detroit Red Wings signed him to a two-year contract worth 1.7 million a year.

On Thursday night, Stecher had an amazing on-ice performance against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here’s his first goal of the night. Off the goalie and in.

Troy Stecher's "I definitely meant to do that" goal puts Detroit on the board. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/DiDNWPH8MP — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 16, 2021

Stecher’s second goal was even more impressive.

This pass from Danny DeKeyser (!) on Troy Stecher’s second of the night 🔥#LGRW (via @RyanHanaWWP)

pic.twitter.com/xq1xgdyin7 — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) April 16, 2021

In the post-game press conference, Stecher had this to say. I always loved his post-game comments.

We hear from defenseman Troy Stecher after he scores twice Thursday night. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/vnNqJInCra — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 16, 2021

This past week, Jacob Bernard-Docker became the 106th UND player to play in the NHL. Check out this tradition by the Ottawa Senators, in their first game, rookies get to take a skate alone before the rest of the team comes out on the ice. JBD will wear number 48.

Finally, Nashville Predator forward Mathieu Olivier was mic’d up during former UND forward Rocco Grimaildi’s four-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings on March 25, 2021. In 37 games with the Predators, Grimaldi has (9g-3a—12pts), he’s also a minus-5.