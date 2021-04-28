Watch: Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, others already putting in offseason work on field

Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry are picking up where they left off in the playoffs last season.

The QB-WR duo hooked up for 92 yards in the AFC Wild Card win over the division rival Steelers, helping lead the team to its first postseason victory in well over a decade.

And while the AFC Divisional Playoffs was a bit of a different story, with the Chiefs rolling coverage to take away the Browns’ leading receiver, it’s clear that the two have a great connection that they can continue to build on.

It’s likely that they’ve established that chemistry by putting in the work, and that’s what they’re already doing. The two worked out on Tuesday at House of Athlete in Weston, Fl., along with Kyle Markway, David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Rashard Higgins, as you can see below.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry and QB Baker Mayfield putting in work today pic.twitter.com/hsyKl4fhGB — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) April 27, 2021

Notice that OBJ was not in attendance. Interesting. The trade rumors involving him continue to swirl.