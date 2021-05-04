Thomas Greiss named NHL First Star of the Week from April 26 to May 2

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss of Fussen, Germany has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week from April 26 to May 2. According to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News, Greiss played in two games and had a record of one win, and one loss in extra time, with a perfect goals against average of 0.00, and a perfect save percentage of 1.000.

Yes, Greiss had one loss on his record, however, it came in a shootout. On April 27, he made 33 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. There, he gave up goals to Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland, and Oliver Bjorkstrand of Herning, Denmark. Due to the fact that Greiss lost a 1-0 game in a shootout, he is still registered with a shutout because he did not give up a goal in the 60 minutes of regulation time or the five minutes of overtime.

Then on May 1, Greiss made 33 saves for his second shutout of the week, in a 1-0 Red Wings over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Like the Red Wings game against the Blue Jackets, the game against the Lightning went to a shootout. This time the Red Wings were victorious as Jakub Vrana of Prague, Czech Republic, Filip Zadina of Pardubice, Czech Republic, Valtteri Filppula of Vantaa, Finland, and Sam Gagner of London, Ontario scored in the shootout.

Greiss now has a record of seven wins, 15 regulation losses, and eight losses in extra time, His eight losses in extra time leads the NHL. Greiss also has a goals against average of 2.73 and a save percentage of .911.

Many expected to see the Red Wings finish in dead last in the Central Division. However, with two games left in the regular season, they are not in last place as they have one more point than the Blue Jackets.