Connor Hellebuyck helps Jets reach NHL playoffs with his 23rd career shutout

Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, MI, reached notched his 23rd career National Hockey League shutout on Wednesday. With the 4-0 Winnipeg Jets over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Jets have clinched a playoff spot in the North Division.

Hellebuyck made 32 saves in the game. He made six saves in the first period, nine saves in the second period, and 17 saves in the third period. Flames captain Mark Giordano, the 2019 Norris Trophy winner, led the team with five shots on goal. Giordano now has 12 shots on goal in the last two games, but no goals.

Offensively for the Jets on Wednesday, Adam Lowry of Calgary, Alberta, and Blake Wheeler of Plymouth, MN each had two goals for the Jets. Lowry had the game-winning goal at 1:09 of the first period from Andrew Copp of Ann Arbour, MI. Lowry then scored shorthanded at 5:33 of the second period from Dylan DeMelo of London, Ontario and Copp. Then at 18:46 of the second period, Lowry set up Wheeler for his game-high third point.

This was Hellebuyck’s third shutout of the 2020-21 National Hockey League regular season. He previously blanked the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on March 22, and the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on April 10.

Hellebuyck now has a record of 22 wins, 16 regulation losses, and three losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.65, and a save percentage of .915.

With the win, the Jets snapped a seven-game losing streak. Their last win came on April 15 when they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. The win that snapped the streak was enough for them to reach the postseason.

The Jets are in third place in the West Division with 59 points, and can no longer be caught by the Flames, Ottawa Senators or the Vancouver Canucks. The Flames and Canucks can still catch the Montreal Canadiens, but need to start getting hot and need a ton of help.