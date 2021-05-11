Pekka Rinne records his 60th career NHL shutout

Pekka Rinne of Kempele, Finland became the 19th goaltender in National Hockey League history on Monday to record 60 career regular season shutouts. Rinne achieved the mark in a 5-0 Nashville Predators win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Rinne made 10 saves in each period for 30 saves in all. Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic led the Hurricanes with five shots on goal.

Offensively for the Predators on Monday, Canadian Olympic gold medalist Matt Duchene of Haliburton, Ontario led the Predators with two goals. Other Predators with a multi-point game were Ryan Johansen of Vancouver, British Columbia, and rookie forward Tanner Jeannot of Estevan, Saskatchewan, who each had one goal and one assist for two points. It was the first time in Jeannot’s career that he had a multi-point game. The other Predator to score was Rocco Grimaldi of Anaheim, CA. Duchene meanwhile won a gold medal for Canada in men’s hockey at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi.

This was Rinne’s second shutout of the 2020-21 NHL regular season. He previously made 24 saves in a 2-0 Predators win over the Detroit Red Wings on February 23.

So far in 2020-21, Rinne has a record of 10 wins, 12 regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.84, and a save percentage of .907.

All 60 of Rinne’s career shutouts have been with the Predators. However, as the Predators start the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it appears fellow Predators Finnish netminder Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland will be their number one goaltender when Nashville faces the Carolina Hurricanes. This season, Saros had a record of 21 wins, 11 regulation losses, and one loss in extra time, with a goals against average of 2.28, a save percentage of .927, and three shutouts.

The NHL all-time leader in shutouts is Martin Brodeur with 125. The only active goaltender with more shutouts than Rinne is Marc-Andre Fleury, who is 15th all-time with 66 shutouts.