Playoff Ga(meme)day 3: Penguins vs. Islanders

Penguins @ Islanders

Series Tied, 1-1

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Uniondale, NY

Thursday, May 20 | 7:00PM Eastern

NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT | MSG | MSG+

The Penguins head out to Long Island in what’s been whittled down to a Best of Five series.

Geno joined the team on the flight to the Island. Casey DeSmith did not.

(He took part in line rushes, so it looks good!)

That’ll bump Gaudreau to Carter’s wing on the third line with McCann filling the left. Malkin pulls Zucker onto his wing while Kapanen stays put on the second. Kind of indicative of how solid this forward group is that ERod is the odd man out.

Game 2 ended with the Penguins taking the 2-1 win. The Penguins got goals from Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter in the first before salting away the win.

It certainly wasn’t without its drama. It also started to get pretty contentious and chippy.

Tristan Jarry on the fan support: "We love to see it." WE REALLY DO — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 19, 2021

Now the Penguins will deal with the Islanders’ faithful at Nassau Coliseum. Unless they’ve changed immensely since G & Josh’s fateful visit in 2019, it’ll be a hostile environment. This might be the day where Brandon Tanev swallows someone whole. With a side of mustard.

We need to mic Brandon Tanev for all eternity. pic.twitter.com/6dsxlGDQrK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 20, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – Malkin – Kapanen

McCann – Carter – Gaudreau

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Islanders, much like the Penguins, have played well on home ice, having dropped just four games in regulation during the regular season. But we saw how much that mattered to the Penguins in Game 1.

Forwards

Komarov – Barzal – Eberle

Beauvillier – Nelson – Bailey

Palmieri – Pageau – Wahlstrom

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Defense

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Mayfield

Greene – Dobson

In Net

Varlamov

Get it done.

Go Pens.