Bruins Marchand Suspended three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety

On Monday, the National Hockey League Suspended Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larson.

At the 1:08 mark of the first period, Marchand slew-footed Ekman-Larson in the Canucks zone. There was no call on the play. later in the game, Marchand would score the game-tying goal, and assist on the game-winning goal to lead the Bruins past the Canucks 3-2.

Marchand will miss the next three games and will be eligible to return on December 8, 2021. Marchand’s suspension leaves a hole in the Bruins offense. In 18 games, Marchand has scored (9g-15a–24pts), he’s also the Bruins top scorer.

Marchand Repeat Offender

Marchand is considered a repeat offender and has been suspended seven times in his 13-year career.

Per a release from the NHL — Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Marchand will forfeit $91,875.00. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

You can watch the video embedded in the linked tweet below.

Boston’s Brad Marchand has been suspended for three games for Slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. https://t.co/SpI0MVHulW — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 29, 2021

Here’s Marchand’s suspension History.

Nov 29, 2021, Suspended by the NHL for 3 games.

Jan 24, 2018, Suspended by the NHL for 5 games.

Apr 06, 2017, Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.

Dec 30, 2015, Suspended by the NHL for 3 games.

Jan 16, 2015, Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.

Jan 09, 2012, Suspended by the NHL for 5 games.

Mar 17, 2011, Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.