Cody Garbrandt Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Brimage) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Briones) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy – Feb 21/16 – W (Mendes) – $28,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $1,600 from Mendes for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – W (Almeida) – $100,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Mizugaki) – $56,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Cruz) – $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Dillashaw) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – L (Dillashaw) – $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Munhoz) – $185,000 ($130,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Assuncao) – $315,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – L (Font) – $146,000 ($135,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 269 – Dec 11/21 – L (Kara-France) – $146,000 ($135,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $1,915,600

 

