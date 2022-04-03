WNBA Draft Picks in the NCAA Women’s Championship Game

With the Women’s National Championship finishing, it’s time to start looking at players in the game who will be drafted in this year’s WNBA draft.

Paige Buckers and Aliyah Boston are high-end draft picks, but they are not available to be drafted this year.

Despite the fact that those two cannot be drafted, both the University of Connecticut and the University of South Carolina have many draft picks in this year’s WNBA draft who should be selected in the earlier stages of the draft.

Draft Picks in the NCAA Women’s Championship Game

Below, we will take a look at the best players from both teams and the ones who will be drafted in this year’s WNBA draft.

Evina Westbrook – Guard – UConn

Evina Westbrook, the guard for the University of Connecticut is a senior from Salem, Oregon, who has spent just two years with the Huskies. She started her college career at the University of Tennessee, before transferring to UConn in 2020.

She averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in her debut season with the Huskies. She then put up similar stats in her second year at UConn, averaging nine points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

In the stat sheet, Westbrook isn’t going to blow anyone away, but she does a lot of little things right. She has strong playmaking tendencies and can defend on the ball at a high level. She finishes at the rim at a high level and can shoot the three-point shot in the 30% range.

Christyn Williams – Guard – UConn

Christyn Williams is the next player in this game who should be selected. She is also a guard for the University of Connecticut. She averaged over 16 points per game last season. Williams is one of those ladies that can put up big numbers on the court, which is exactly what WNBA teams will be looking for in this year’s draft.

Williams has struggled to score the basketball in the way that everyone expects her to at times throughout her career, as she’s more of a volume scorer, but when she’s on her game, she can go out and score 20 or more points at any moment.

Destanni Henderson – Guard – South Carolina

Destanni Henderson of the University of South Carolina is a small guard who has been a key member of the South Carolina Gamecocks for the past two seasons, averaging over 11 points per game in each of those years. She’s also done a good job facilitating at a high level.

Despite being a tad small for a WNBA guard, she can still score the basketball at a high level. Henderson has an above-average three-point shot, having shot over 40% from three-point range in 2020-2021 and now shooting 39.4 percent this season.