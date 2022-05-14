Maple Leafs Collapse, Blow Series To Lightning In First Round Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs was one of the best of the first round. We saw Toronto have a 3-2 series lead, but then the Lightning came back and took the last two games of the series to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nicholas Paul led the way up for Tampa in this one as he had two points. Andrei Vasilevskiy was also magnificent in the net, allowing only one goal on 31 shots.

Can The Lightning Beat The Panthers In The Second Round?

What the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to do in the first round by taking out the Toronto Maple Leaves is certainly impressive in itself. However, they’re not going to have an easier task in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they’re going to be taking on a star-studded Florida Panthers team. Florida was easily able to take care of business against a tough Washington Capitals team in their first-round series.

One thing to remember here is that the Tampa Bay Lightning can genuinely beat anybody in the NHL. They have more experience in the playoffs than almost every other team and that’s going to prove to be valuable for them once again in this series. The Panthers are the favorites to win the series, but it’s certainly not going to be an easy task for Florida to beat this tough Lightning team either.

Lightning vs Panthers Odds to Win the Series

The odds for this series are somewhat similar. The Lightning are going to be coming in as the small underdogs. With how well the Florida Panthers have looked all season, including their first-round series, it certainly makes sense. This could be a good time to put money on either side as the odds are profitable both ways.

When Is Game 1 Between The Lightning And Panthers?

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has yet to be announced by the NHL. This game should be happening within the next few days, but the exact start date is unknown. Game one is going to definitely be in Florida as the Panthers ended up as the number one seed.