Online Gambling Georgia Guide

Online gambling in Georgia is, unfortunately, years behind most other US States. Laws prohibit any form of private gambling service provider from being based or licensed in the GA, and this includes online gambling sites as well.

As a result, the main option is to use offshore gambling apps and sites to bet on your favorite sports and enjoy top casino games. In this Georgia online gambling guide, we will recommend the 10 best sites to do just that.

The Best Georgia Gambling Sites List 2021

Online gambling in Georgia is only possible through offshore sportsbooks and casinos. The following are the very best sites in the State, offering an extensive variety and a generous welcome bonus.

XBet – Best Overall Site for Online Gambling in Georgia.

MyBookie – Best Georgia Online Gambling Site for Blackjack.

Wild Casino – Top Online Casino in GA for Welcome Offers.

BetOnline – Best Georgia Online Gambling Site for eSports.

Bovada – Top Georgia Gambling Site of Live Odds and Games.

Intertops – A Reputable and Trustworthy Georgia Gambling Site.

Ignition – Best GA Platform for Online Poker.

MYB – Best App for Casino Gambling in Georgia.

Sportsbetting.ag – Best GA Sports Gambling Site for News and Analysis.

BetNow – Best Horse Racing Gambling Site in Georgia.

Is Gambling Legal in Georgia?

Georgia gambling laws are some of the most restrictive in the entire United States. With the exception of the State Lottery and charitable gambling, there are no legal ways to place sports bets or play at casino games.

What this means is that it is impossible to play on a gambling platform that is based or licensed in the Peach State. However, you can still join offshore casinos and sportsbooks, but you need to be particularly careful to choose reputable ones to avoid any scams.

Land Based Gambling in Georgia

All forms of land-based gambling are currently prohibited in Georgia. However, those looking for gambling casinos in Atlanta Georgia can travel to nearby North Carolina and play at licensed establishments there.

If you are not in the vicinity of the State’s capital or do not wish to travel, online casinos and sportsbooks should provide a suitable alternative.

Georgia Online Gambling

Gambling laws in Georgia prohibit any entity or company that is registered in the State from offering any form of online gambling. This is why you will never find a reputable casino or sports betting site that is located within the confines of the State.

Timeline of Georgia Gambling Legislation

With both betting apps and sites are prohibited in the State, there is currently no gambling timeline to speak of. The State Lottery was launched in 1993 but, apart from this, no other significant step has been taken to introduce online gambling in Georgia.

Georgia Gambling Age

The minimum gambling age in Georgia is 18 years. In fact, you need to be at least this age to join any of our recommended online gambling sites. You will be asked for your details upon registration and will be required to provide documentation to prove your age before withdrawing any funds.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Georgia

When a person asks, ‘is there gambling in Georgia?’, the replies can sometimes be confusing. With the exception of the State Lottery and charitable gambling, no form of land-based or online gambling operations is allowed. However, residents can still join offshore gambling sites to play their favorite casino games and bet on sports.

Offshore Georgia online gambling sites are ones that are based abroad. There are literally hundreds of these sites, so it is important to choose safe and reputable ones. Trustworthy offshore sites are normally regulated by competent jurisdictions, such as Panama or Curacao. Moreover, they have a track record of paying out to Georgians in a timely manner.

On this page, we have listed the top 10 best offshore sites for online gambling in Georgia. By choosing any of these platforms you will benefit from a professional and secure service, access hundreds of games and odd markets, and receive generous welcome and ongoing promotions.

What Can You Gamble on in Georgia?

As a resident of Georgia, you can gamble on a variety of sports and casino games. Not all platforms offer a comprehensive choice, which is why we’ve created the top 10 list.

Sports Gambling

You can bet on your favorite sports and teams at a variety of online sportsbooks and racebooks. Throughout our recommended platforms, you will get access to 20+ sports, including football, basketball, and baseball.

Bovada and MyBookie are two of the best sports sites for online gambling in Georgia. Both offer a range of exciting markets across all major sports, including:

NFL

NBA

MLB

NHL

Combat

Tennis

Soccer

Gold

eSports

Horse racing

Rugby

These platforms include both national and international competitions. They are also a great place to wager on the Falcons, the Hawks, and the Thrashers.

Casino Gambling

Online casinos in Georgia are able to recreate the excitement of Vegas and provide it directly to your desktop or mobile. By registering with a reputable online casino site, you’ll be able to enjoy hundreds of top slots and a variety of table games.

Wild Casino is a superb example of a safe and rewarding casino for Georgia online gambling. It offers a great choice of online slots, including several with a progressive or daily jackpot. Moreover, you can also choose between virtual and live dealer tables, where you can play Blackjack and Roulette.

Poker Gambling

The vast majority of our recommended casino sites include a selection of online poker games. However, a select few focus on this popular card game and include dedicated poker rooms and tournaments.

BetOnline offers a vast selection of poker gambling options. This comprehensive site for online gambling in Georgia organizes a monthly poker tournament with a $1 million prize pool. Moreover, you can play poker for free in demo mode using some of the casino’s virtual poker tables.

Gambling Offers in Georgia

One of the key benefits of choosing our recommended sites for online gambling in Georgia is the offers that you will receive from the moment you sign up. All these reputable gambling sites are eager to reward you through a number of one-time or ongoing offers.

Matched deposits

The matched deposit offer is one of the most popular types of gambling offers in Georgia. With this bonus, you will receive a top-up with your deposit. This top-up is a percentage of your payment. It can vary widely, but is normally between 50% and 250%.

Free bets

Free bets, sometimes referred to as risk-free bets, are a popular and low-cost way for online sportsbooks to reward their players. With such a bonus, you will be able to place a bet without having to use any of your own money.

Free spins

Free spins are the online casino alternative to free bets. They provide you with a convenient way to play particular slots without having to spend your own cash. Depending on the particular offer, you may be able to keep all winnings arising from free spins.

Free poker chips

Free poker chips are similar to free spins, but can only be used on eligible table games. By using free poker chips you can bet on Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, or any other supported game without needing to spend any money.

Offers Terms

All sites that provide online gambling in Georgia have terms and conditions attached to their offers and promotions. It is important that you read and understand these before accepting any reward.

In most cases, you will be asked to fulfill wagering requirements and place a minimum deposit. You should also check for an expiry date and if there are any restrictions on payment methods.

How Gambling is Taxed in Georgia

Gambling tax in Georgia is calculated similarly to other States. All winnings that surpass a certain threshold are liable to 24% federal tax. These thresholds are:

1,200 from online slots or bingo.

$1,500 from Keno.

$5,000 from Poker.

$600 or more or at least 300 times the amount of your wager for any other form of gambling.

The State levies income tax of up to 5.575% that must also be paid.

In certain cases, you can reduce the amount of gambling tax you need to pay by including itemized losses. Nevertheless, we recommend you speak to a tax professional who would be better suited to guide you.

Best Georgia Gambling Sites Reviewed

In the following section, we will go through the best five gambling sites in Georgia.

1. XBet – Best Overall Site for Online Gambling in Georgia

XBet is our star gambling site in Georgia as it offers both sports odds and casino games through a user-friendly platform.

On the sports betting side of things, you’ll be able to bet on all major sporting competitions, including the Champions League and the Six Nations Cup. XBet also includes a dedicated racebook featuring harness and thoroughbred racing from national and international tracks. You can even claim a maximum of 7% rebate on select races throughout the year.

The XBet casino is equally well-equipped, with hundreds of online slots and specialty games. These include 3D slots, live games, and video poker.

As a new XBet player, you’ll be able to choose between a sportsbook or a casino welcome offer. The sports betting bonus will reward you with a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $500. This bonus can also be used on sports and eSports markets and is subject to a wagering requirement on minimum odds of 2:1. There is no expiry date on this bonus.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Best overall Georgia gambling site

Up to 7% rebate on horse races

24/7 live chat support

Easy to use

Cons:

Limited banking options available

2. MyBookie – Best Georgia Online Gambling Site for Blackjack

MyBookie offers a wide selection of casino games and sports odds, but it truly shines when it comes to Blackjack. The platform features no less than 30 Blackjack tables, including both virtual and live versions. In addition, you’ll be able to experience numerous variants of this classic game, including ones with better odds or optional side bets.

The MyBookie sportsbook is a popular one for betting on the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other national competitions. There are over 20 sports available, with an extensive selection of both pre-game and in-play markets.

Just like XBet, MyBookie offers welcome bonuses for both sports fans and online casino players. The latter offer provides you with a 150% match deposit bonus of up to $750. This offer is subject to a wagering requirement of 40x but there is no defined expiry date. To receive this MyBookie welcome offer, all you need to do is enter promo code MYB150 when placing your first deposit.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Weekly blackjack tournaments with cash prizes

Good selection of ongoing player bonuses

$750 welcome casino bonus offer

Sportsbook features exotic bets such as teasers and if bets

Cons:

Limited selection of sports news and analysis

3. Wild Casino – Top Online Casino in GA for Welcome Offers

As its name suggests, Wild Casino is entirely focused on online casino games. Although it does not offer a sportsbook, it provides an extensive selection of entertaining and rewarding games.

Wild Casino is home to over 250 games, with the vast majority of these being video and classic slots. There are also several jackpot games, as well as table games such as Blackjack and Roulette. Moreover, this online casino hosts a number of tournaments throughout the year, giving you an opportunity to play popular games and win prizes from valuable pools.

One of the greatest features of Wild Casino is its extremely generous welcome bonus. All players from Georgia who register an account today will receive a 250% match bonus worth up to $1,000. Rewards continue with your 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th deposits, providing you with a 100% match worth up to $4,000.

The Wild Casino welcome bonus is subject to a wagering requirement of 35x that must be fulfilled within 30 days. Enter promo code WILD250 with your first payment to activate this offer.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Five-part welcome bonus worth up to $5,000

Jackpots worth $10,000+ available

Over 200 slot games

Features 20+ specialty games

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live poker games or sports odds

4. BetOnline – Best Georgia Online Gambling Site for eSports

BetOnline offers an exciting combination of sports odds and casino games. It does particularly well with eSports, offering a variety of popular competitions, including DOTA 2 and Rainbow Six. Just like the rest of its sports catalog, eSports markets are available in both pre-game and in-play versions.

The BetOnline casino is equipped with over 150 games, including online slots and poker tables. Both are easily accessible across devices, with a mobile-optimized website that works seamlessly on different operating systems and screen sizes.

You can access the feature-rich BetOnline platform today and benefit from a generous welcome bonus. If you’re a resident of Georgia, you can choose between a casino or sportsbook offer. The sports welcome bonus rewards you with a 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.

This offer is subject to a 30-day expiry period and a wagering requirement on odds of 2:1 or higher. Enter promo code BOL1000 to claim your BetOnline sportsbook bonus today.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Generous choice welcome offers

Comprehensive choice of in-play markets

24/7 live chat support

Monthly poker tournaments

Cons:

No mobile app is available

5. Bovada – Top Georgia Gambling Site of Live Odds and Games

Bovada is frequently crowned as the king of live experiences. The online sportsbook and casino provides a unique combination of live features that are truly second to none.

On the sports side, Bovada is the only reputable sportsbook to offer free live streaming on particular matches throughout the year. Moreover, it provides an extensive live betting page where you can find all current and upcoming markets and associated odd boosts.

Similarly, the live casino is full of live dealer tables that include Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. You can join any of these tables and enjoy the ultra-realistic experiences brought to you by top game providers.

You can get started with Bovada today and claim your 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $750. This particular offer is only valid for sports bets and cryptocurrency payments, however, you can find alternative bonuses if you’re looking to play casino games or pay using USD.

This Bovada new player bonus is subject to wagering on bets with odds of 2:1 or better. Remember to enter promo code BTCSWB750 when placing your deposit.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Live streaming available on the sportsbook

Android and iOS app available

Thousands of sports markets are available

Daily special bets for NFL and NBA

Cons:

The most valuable welcome bonus requires cryptocurrency payment

Georgia Online Gambling Sites Comparison

We have created this insightful comparison table to help you pick the best-suited Georgia gambling site for you.

Gambling Sites Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Promo Code Payment Methods XBet Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Wild Casino Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin BetOnline Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin Bovada Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Bitcoin Ignition Casino, poker 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash MYB Casino Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple Sportsbetting.ag Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit bonus up to $3,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: SBCASINO Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker 100% deposit bonus up to $500 BN100 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash

How to Get Started with a Georgia Gambling Site

If you’ve never used an online gambling site in Georgia before, we’re about to show you how easy it is. In the following step-by-step guide, we will walk you through the initial registration, and explain how to deposit funds and place your first bet.

We’ve chosen XBet as our example. This top-rated online gambling site in Georgia is offering new players a choice of welcome bonuses that each have a maximum value of $500. If you are an avid sports fan, you’ll likely be interested in XBet’s sportsbook bonus. This rewards you with a 100% match bonus. To claim it, simply enter promo code XB100.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit XBet and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open the sign up form.

Step 2: Fill in Your Information

Enter the details required to create your new account. These include your name, postcode, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first bet, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the confirmation link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

Click on ‘Cashier’ to select your preferred payment method. Complete your first payment including the appropriate promo code.

Step 5: Place Your Wager

Choose between XBet’s sportsbook or casino and start gambling by selecting your favorite market or casino game.

Conclusion

It is unclear if or when online gambling in Georgia will become legal. However, thanks to a number of reputable offshore sites, you don’t need to wait for legislators to agree on the way forward. You can join safe and rewarding sportsbooks and casinos right now and benefit from great value and rewards.

For those who have not yet made up their mind on the best gambling site to start with, we recommend XBet. As a casino bonus, you can double the value of your first deposit by up to $500. Enter promo code XBC200 with your deposit to get this offer.

FAQs

Is gambling legal in Georgia?

No, at the moment, no land-based or online gambling is legally permissible. The only exceptions are the State Lottery and charitable gambling.

Where can I gamble in Georgia?

With almost no land-based gambling options, the best place is to sign up to an offshore gambling site, such as XBet.

Can I gamble online in Georgia?

Yes, you can gamble on offshore gambling sites such as the ones listed on this guide. We recommend Bovada and XBet as they offer the best combination of sports betting and casino games.

Does Georgia have casinos?

The State has no land-based casinos, but you can gamble on offshore casino sites, such as Wild Casino.

What are the best Georgia gambling sites?

We recommend XBet and MyBookie as the best online gambling sites in Georgia.