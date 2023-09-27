The 5th edition of our Top 25 Power Poll sees two squads enter the poll. Both Missouri and Kansas have jumped into the top 25 after some big-time wins. They both have some serious tests ahead of them to see if they can stay in the land of the ranked. Here is our newest top 25 power poll and how they fared last week!

Georgia (4-0) | Last Week 1 Michigan (4-0) | Last Week 2 USC (4-0) | Last Week 3 Florida State (4-0) | Last Week 4 Texas (4-0) | Last Week 5 Ohio State (4-0) | Last Week 6 Penn State (4-0) | Last Week 7 Washington (4-0) | Last Week 8 Oregon (4-0) | Last Week 13 Utah (3-0) | Last Week 12 Notre Dame (4-1) | Last Week 11 Alabama (3-1) | Last Week 12 LSU (3-1) | Last Week 14 Oklahoma (4-0) | Last Week 17 Washington State (4-0) | Last Week 20 North Carolina (4-0) | Last Week 20 Duke (4-0) | Last Week 20 Ole Miss (3-1) | Last Week 17 Miami (3-0) | Last Week 24 Tennessee (2-1) | Last Week 10 Kansas (4-0) | Last Week NR Missouri (4-0) | Last Week NR Florida (3-1) | Last Week 24 Oregon State (3-1) | Last Week 14 UCLA (3-1) | Last Week 23

DROPPED OUT: Colorado (3-1) Last Week 19 | Iowa (3-1) Last Week 23

1. Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 49-21 vs. UAB

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 1:30 PM vs Auburn

Georgia got it all going again this weekend against a scrappy UAB squad. They now get back to their SEC schedule with a sneaky tough road matchup at Auburn.

2. Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 31-7 vs. Rutgers

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 1:30 pm @ Nebraska

Interestingly, Michigan was kind of a popular pick this past weekend to get caught in a trap game at home against Rutgers. It just didn’t happen. Michigan has arguably been the most complete team so far in 2023, they’ve also had a very easy road. That road continues this week at Nebraska in a Big10 tilt.

3. USC (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 42-28 @ Arizona State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 10 am @ Colorado

There are still plenty of question marks about this Trojan defense. They just gave up four TDs to an Arizona State squad that was shut out by Fresno State. But the offense continues to roll. They’ll be involved in what many anticipate to be a shootout this weekend at Colorado.

4. Florida State (4-0)

FLORIDA STATE GOES TO CLEMSON AND BEATS THE TIGERS IN OT 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8v6vn9uEw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2023

Last Week: Win | 31-24 @ Clemson

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1:30 pm vs Virginia Tech

The Clemson defense gave the ‘Noles all they could handle, but FSU did what good teams do. They found a way to pull out a victory on the road. A victory that will play a pivotal role in the ACC as the season moves on. It’s been back-to-back close calls for FSU in ACC play. They will take a week off before they Host Virginia Tech on October 7.

5. Texas (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 31-10 vs. Wyoming

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 1:30 pm vs Kansas

Many people have Texas higher because of their win over Alabama, and maybe they should be. But I still think that’s a down ‘Bama squad with no QB, and I’ll move Texas up over the other undefeated when they get another big win. This week they walked over a brutal Baylor squad. But there is no doubt they have a test this weekend as the Kansas Jayhawks roll into Austin. I can’t wait to watch this one.

6. Ohio State (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 17-14 vs Notre Dame

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7th @ 5:30 pm vs Maryland

Ohio State survived their first test of 2023 on the road at Notre Dame. The defense was great until the 4th quarter when they gave up back-to-back TDs and lost the lead late. The offense put together a drive to win the game on the final play of the game. I’m still not a believer in QB Kyle McCord. But they do have the best skill players in the country. They welcome 4-0 Maryland to Columbus on October 7th after an off week this week.

7. Penn State (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 31-0 vs Iowa

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 10 am @ Northwestern

I continue to be super high on this Penn State Squad and I still believe they can absolutely win the Big Ten this year. They absolutely dominated Iowa on Saturday, 31-0. They have two cupcakes in Northwestern and UMass before they have their first major test of the season at Ohio State on October 21st.

8. Washington (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 59-32 vs Cal

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 8 pm @ Arizona

I really want to move this Washington team up as I believe they’re a legit national title contender. But for now, they stay at 8 until they can secure a big-time win. They’ll have that opportunity on October 14th at home against Oregon in one of the biggest matchups in college football this season.

9. Oregon (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 42-6 vs Colorado

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 4:30 pm @ Stanford

Oregon jumps to 9 after a blowout win over Colorado. We put the Buffs on blowout watch and it really came true as they were absolutely dismantled. Oregon is at Stanford this week before they take a week off prior to their biggest game of the year on Oct 14th at Washington.

10. Utah (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 14-7 vs. UCLA

Next Game:

Fri, Sep 29 @ 7 pm @ Oregon State

Utah just keeps finding ways to win. They take a step back to 10th this week after a hard-fought battle over a very tough UCLA Squad. We really are not sure what this Utah team is but we know they’re tough and we know they find ways to win. Utah has their hands full this Friday at Oregon State where they’ll be underdogs for the first time all season.

11. Notre Dame (4-1)

Last Week: Loss | 14-17 vs. Ohio State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 5:30 pm @ Duke

ND takes a step back to 11 this week after a hard-fought home loss to Ohio State. They really couldn’t get anything going on offense until the 4th quarter. Their WRs struggled to create separation and it made life tough for Irish QB Sam Hartman all night. ND plays a real schedule this year. And they have another test this week at Duke where they are 5.5 point favs.

12. Alabama (3-1)

Last Week: WIN | 24-10 vs. Ole Miss

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 7 pm @ Miss State

Alabama still doesn’t look like it has a QB even though Jalen Milroe was significantly better this weekend against Ole Miss finishing 17/21 for 225 yards and a TD. It still turned the ball over once. But the defense looked incredible against a very good Ole Miss offense. The Tide travel to Mississippi State next weekend before back-to-back SEC matchups with Arkansas and Tennessee, two serious tests.

13. LSU (2-1)

Last Week: WIN | 34-31 vs Arkansas

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 4 pm @ Ole Miss

LSU survived a scrappy Arkansas squad that was fresh off a loss against BYU. LSU had to kick a last-second field goal to secure the home win. They now face another SEC test as they visit Oxford this weekend to take on Ole Miss.

14. Oklahoma (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 20 -6 @ Cincinnati

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 5 pm vs Iowa State

Oklahoma continues to slowly climb our rankings and now they’re in the top-15. This Will Venables defense continues to get better as they suffocated Cincinnati on the road 20-6. They host Iowa State next week before their biggest game of the year on October 7th at Texas.

15. Washington State (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 38-35 vs. Oregon State

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1 pm @ UCLA

Washington State takes a big jump this week after beating Oregon State. Cam Ward has declared that he is must watch TV and may belong in the Heisman conversation if he keeps this up. The Cougs have this week off before they travel to UCLA on October 7th.

16. North Carolina (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 41-24 vs. Pitt

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1:30 pm vs Syracuse

The Heels jump up to 16 as they continue to win some tough contests. With back-to-back wins over Minny and Pitt, the Heels now have a week off before a very tough Syracuse squad comes to Chapel Hill. They follow that up by hosting current undefeated Miami.

17. Duke (4-0)

FOR THE FIRST TIME 😈 pic.twitter.com/4Dpo1tC4uE — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 24, 2023

Previous Game: Win | 41- 7 vs. Uconn

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 5:30 pm vs Notre Dame

Duke is a legit football school. After dismantling fellow hoops school UConn 41-7, they now welcome in one of the true blue-bloods of college football in the form of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is most likely the biggest football game ever on the campus of the Duke Blue Devils. College Gameday will be there, and the Blue Devils are fully capable of beating ND.

18. Ole Miss (3-1)

Previous Game: Loss | 24-10 vs. Alabama

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 4 pm vs. LSU

The Rebels drop back to 18 following a tough road loss at Alabama. They were just really outclassed and struggled to do anything offensively. They have another SEC test this weekend as they will host LSU.

19. Miami (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 41 – 7 @ Temple

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 6 pm vs Georgia Tech

After not being ranked two weeks ago, the Hurricanes have now climbed inside the top 20. They went into Temple and blew out an Owls squad that they should have. They take a week off before hosting a scrappy Georgia Tech squad on October 7th. Then they have their toughest two-game stretch of the year @ UNC and at home against Clemson. Will they still be in the top 25 after that stretch? I think they could be.

20. Tennessee (3-1)

Last Week: Win| 45 – 14 UTSA

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 5:30 pm vs South Carolina

Following a really bad loss at Florida, the Vols’ bounced back against UTSA in a convincing 45-14 win. Tennessee will host a scrappy South Carolina team this week before getting Texas A&M and Alabama in back-to-back weeks to open October.

21. Kansas (4-0)

The Spanish radio call of Cobee’s big hit and TD is ELECTRIC 🔊 🎙️ Courtesy of @KCTicoSports pic.twitter.com/FjbbtIMiDY — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 25, 2023

Previous Game: Win | 38-27 vs. BYU

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 1:30 pm @ Texas

Kansas breaks into our top 25 for the first time in 2023 following a convincing win over a very good BYU squad. Now Kansas has its toughest test of the season as they will go into Austin to try and beat the Longhorns for the second time in three seasons in a top-25 matchup.

22. Missouri (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 34 – 27 vs Memphis

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 2 pm @ Vanderbilt

Following big wins over top 25 Kansas State and a very good Memphis squad, Missouri enters our top 25 for the first time this season as well. They are at Vandy this weekend before they host LSU in a serious SEC test on October 7th.

23. Florida (3-1)

Previous Game: Win | 22 – 7 vs Charlotte

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 10 am @ Kentucky

Florida followed their big win over Tennessee by limping to a 22-7 win over Charlotte. Charlotte was previously blown out by Maryland and Georgia State, so it’s not a great look for the Gators, but they’ll get another chance to prove they belong in the top 25 as they visit a tough Kentucky team this weekend.

24. Oregon State (3-1)

Previous Game: Loss | 35-38 vs. Washington State

Next Game:

Fri, Sep 29 @ 7 pm vs Utah

Oregon State drops to 24th following a hard-fought loss at Washington State, but they’ll have every chance to stay in the top 25 as they host Utah this Friday in a big-time Pac-12 top 25 battle.

25. UCLA (3-1)

Previous Game: Loss | 7 – 14 vs Utah

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1 pm vs Washington State

UCLA struggled to get anything going offensively against a stingy Utah defense. The Bruins take a week off before they host Washington State in a top-25 Pac-12 matchup.