Just like that it is October and we are heading into Week 6 of college football!

Florida, Kansas, and UCLA all dropped out of our poll following week 5 losses as Kentucky, Fresno State, and Louisville all entered our power poll for the first time this season. As we get deeper into the season and conference play hits full swing, we still have a ton of shakeups ahead of us. Let’s check out our new poll and all of the outcomes and upcoming games for our top 25 squads.

Top 25 College Football Power Rankings

Georgia (5-0) | Last Week 1 Michigan (5-0) | Last Week 2 USC (5-0) | Last Week 3 Florida State (4-0) | Last Week 4 Texas (5-0) | Last Week 5 Ohio State (4-0) | Last Week 6 Penn State (5-0) | Last Week 7 Washington (5-0) | Last Week 8 Oregon (5-0) | Last Week 13 Notre Dame (5-1) | Last Week 11 Alabama (4-1) | Last Week 12 Oklahoma (5-0) | Last Week 17 Washington State (4-0) | Last Week 20 North Carolina (4-0) | Last Week 20 Oregon State (4-1) | Last Week 24 Utah (4-1) | Last Week 10 Ole Miss (4-1) | Last Week 17 Miami (4-0) | Last Week 24 Tennessee (4-1) | Last Week 10 Duke (4-1) | Last Week 18 Kentucky (5-0) | Last Week NR LSU (3-2) | Last Week 12 Missouri (5-0) | Last Week 23 Fresno State (5-0) | Last Week NR Louisville (5-0) | Last Week NR

DROPPED OUT: Florida (3-2) Last Week 24 | Kansas (4-1) Last Week 21 | UCLA (3-1) Last Week 25

1. Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

Last Week: Win | 27 – 20 @ Auburn

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 5 PM vs Kentucky

Georgia survived another test this weekend at Auburn. They are still our top-ranked team but the reality is they haven’t been wildly impressive in their two SEC games so far this season. And the Dawgs have a big-time test this weekend in 5-0 Kentucky.

2. Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

Last Week: Win | 45 – 7 @ Nebraska

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 5:30 pm @ Minnesota

Michigan continues to beat bad teams because, well, that’s all they’ve played. In my opinion, Big Blue doesn’t have a real test until November 11th at Penn State. Perhaps Purdue is a bit of a trap game the week before, but they’ll be a double-digit favorite. They finish @ Penn St, @ Maryland, and at home against Ohio State. Until that stretch, I can’t see them dropping down in our poll at all.

3. USC (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 48-41 @ Colorado

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 10 am vs Arizona

It’s evident now that the only thing that can stop USC from getting to the CFP is their defense. The offense has been absolutely ridiculous. They’ve scored at least 40 points in each contest, 50+ in three games, and over 60 once. But the defense let Colorado back into the game this past Saturday and it will be the defense facing a massive test in a few weeks at Notre Dame.

4. Florida State (4-0)

Last Week: | OFF

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1:30 pm vs Virginia Tech

Florida State was off this past week following a big win over Clemson. They host Virginia Tech this week.

5. Texas (5-0)

Last Week: Win | 40-14 vs. Kansas

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1o am vs Oklahoma

People are going to be hating on us for how low we have Texas, but a win over Kansas without QB Jalon Daniels doesn’t really impress me. But if they take down Oklahoma this week, they’ll definitely be moving up.

6. Ohio State (4-0)

Last Week: | OFF

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7th @ 5:30 pm vs Maryland

The Buckeyes had a week off following their big last-second win over the Irish. They host undefeated Maryland this week.

7. Penn State (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 41-13 vs. Northwestern

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1:30 pm vs UMass

Penn State continues to impress us and I still believe they could win the Big 10. They have back-to-back cupcakes in Northwestern and UMass before a massive game at Ohio State. That game will make or break the Nittany Lion season.

8. Washington (5-0)

Last Week: Win | 31 – 24 vs Arizona

Next Game:

Sat, October 14, 1:30 pm vs Oregon

Washington had their first performance on Saturday that wasn’t wildly impressive as they kind of limped to a TD win over Arizona on the road. Perhaps it’s because they were eager to get to their bye week before they play one of the biggest games in recent Washington when they host Oregon on October 14th.

9. Oregon (5-0)

Last Week: Win | 42-6 vs Stanford

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1:30 pm @ Washington

For the second week in a row, Oregon won by the score of 42-6. Now they have one of their biggest games of the year on deck after they take their bye week.

10. Notre Dame (5-1)

Last Week: Loss | 21 – 14 @ Duke

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 5:30 pm @ Louisville

ND played their second straight top-25 team in another hard-fought battle but were able to come out on top of Duke by the score of 21-14. ND scored a late TD with 31 seconds to get the win. They now head to Kentucky to take on Lousiville, another squad that just entered the top 25.

11. Alabama (4-1)

Last Week: WIN | 40-17 @ Mississippi

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1:30 pm @ Texas A&M

Alabama showed their first true life on offense this weekend. The passing game still wasn’t impressive as Jalen Milroe only threw for 164 yards, but it didn’t need to be. The Tide rushed for almost 200 yards and created 3 turnovers via interception. The Tide head to Texas A&M next week.

12. Oklahoma (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 50 – 20 vs. Iowa State

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 10 am vs Texas

I’m a fan of this Oklahoma squad. I think Dillon Gabriel is massively underrated and this defense is getting better each week. They put it all together this weekend in a blowout of Iowa State. I like them this weekend against Texas.

13. Washington State (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 38-35 vs. Oregon State

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1 pm @ UCLA

The Cougs continue to inch closer to our top-10 in our power poll. They were off this week following a big win over Oregon State. They are @ UCLA and host Arizona before visiting Oregon on October 21st.

14. North Carolina (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 41-24 vs. Pitt

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 1:30 pm vs Syracuse

North Carolina has quietly snuck into our top 15. Following a week off, the Heels host a very good Syracuse squad this weekend.

15. Oregon State (4-1)

Previous Game: Win | 21 – 7 vs Utah

Next Game:

Sat Oct 7 @ 8 pm @ Cal

The Beavers take a major jump in our poll following their convincing win over 10th-ranked Utah. They jump right back into Pac-12 contention following a tough loss to Washington State. They are at Cal this week before they host UCLA next weekend.

16. Utah (4-1)

Last Week: Loss | 7 – 21 vs. Oregon State

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 14 @ 8 pm vs Cal

Utah drops just a spot following their first loss of the season at Oregon State. The Utah offense could not muster anything up in Corvallis. The Utes now head into their bye week before they host Cal and then have back-to-back weeks @ USC, and then home against Oregon.

17. Ole Miss (4-1)

Ole Miss vs LSU: Cinematic Recap#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/dydRtWcbXx — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 2, 2023

Previous Game: WIN | 55-49 vs LSU

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 4 pm vs. Arkansas

The Rebels bounced back in a huge way following their first loss of the season to Alabama. Ole Miss beat LSU in a wild contest in Oxford. The Rebels outscored LSU 21-7 in the 4th quarter capturing the win with a 13-yard TD pass with just 39 seconds to play. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart finished with 389 yards and 4 TDs. The Rebels host Arkansas next week.

18. Miami (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 41 – 7 @ Temple

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 6 pm vs Georgia Tech

The Hurricanes were off the past week. They host Georgia Tech before they have back-to-back weeks @ UNC and home against Clemson.

19. Tennessee (4-1)

Last Week: Win| 41 – 20 vs. South Carolina

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 14 @ 1:30 pm vs Texas A&M

Tennessee looked excellent against a very scrappy South Carolina squad on Saturday. The only worry is that QB Joe Milton still threw 2 interceptions, but everything else looked great. The Vols ran for 238 yards. Next week they have a bye before they host Texas A&M on October 14th.

20. Duke (4-1)

Previous Game: Loss | 14 – 21 vs. Notre Dame

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 14 @ 6 pm vs NC State

Duke suffered a heartbreaking last-second home loss to Notre Dame this past week. But we did get a glimpse at just how good this Duke squad is. The really bad part is that Duke QB Riley Leonard suffered a high ankle sprain on Duke’s last offensive play. Luckily for Duke, they have a bye week this week so there is some hope Leonard will be available for Duke’s next game on October 14th vs. NC State.

21. Kentucky (5-0)

Sacks by D-Jack, Deone and J.J. pic.twitter.com/v4vdHpU7Eo — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 4, 2023

Previous Game: Win | 33 – 14 vs. Florida

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 5 pm @ Georgia

Kentucky breaks into our top 25 for the first time in 2023 following a convincing win over Florida. Now Kentucky has its toughest test of the season as they will go into Georgia and try to take one from the #1 team in the country.

22. LSU (3-2)

Previous Game: Loss | 49 – 55 @ Ole Miss

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 10 am @ Missouri

LSU is the only squad in our top 25 with two losses, but they’ve both come to top 25 teams. The Tigers gave up a last-second TD in Oxford to suffer their second loss of the season. This second loss is going to make it really tough for LSU to get into the CFP but they are still alive for the SEC title. They’re at ranked Missouri next week.

23. Missouri (4-0)

Previous Game: Win | 34 – 27 vs Memphis

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 30 @ 2 pm @ Vanderbilt

Following big wins over top 25 Kansas State and a very good Memphis squad, Missouri enters our top 25 for the first time this season as well. They are at Vandy this weekend before they host LSU in a serious SEC test on October 7th.

24. Fresno State (5-0)

Previous Game: Win | 27 – 9 vs Nevada

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 6 pm @ Wyoming

Fresno State almost broke into our top 25 last week as they were our first team out. They have now forced their way in with their fifth straight win to open the season. Fresno opened the season with a win at Purdue and then shut out Arizona State two weeks ago.

25. Louisville (5-0)

Previous Game: Win | 13 – 10 NC State

Next Game:

Sat, Oct 7 @ 5:30 pm vs Notre Dame

Louisville also enters our top 25 after starting the season 5-0. They won a hard-fought battle last week at NC State but they have an immediate test as a part of our top 25 as they host Notre Dame this weekend. Louisville still has Pitt, Duke, Miami, and Kentucky on their schedule after the Irish.