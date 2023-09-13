2023 College Football Power Rankings: Week 3 Miami, UCLA, Two Others Enter Our Top 25

The 3rd edition of our Top 25 Power Poll sees four teams enter the poll. This is our last week before every conference breaks into their conference schedule and we anticipate some big-time battles and some serious shakeup in the coming weeks. Here are our Week Three Top 25 Teams!

Top 25 College Football Power Rankings

Georgia (2-0) | Last Week 1 Michigan (2-0) | Last Week 2 USC (3-0) | Last Week 4 Florida State (2-0) | Last Week 9 Texas (1-0) | Last Week 13 Ohio State (2-0) | Last Week 3 Penn State (2-0) | Last Week 6 Washington (2-0) | Last Week 7 Alabama (1-1) | Last Week 5 Utah (2-0) | Last Week 12 Tennessee (2-0) | Last Week 11 Notre Dame (3-0) | Last Week 12 Oregon (2-0) | Last Week 13 LSU (1-1) | Last Week 14 Kansas State (2-0) | Last Week 15 Oregon State (2-0) | Last Week 16 Ole Miss (2-0) | Last Week 17 Colorado (2-0) | Last Week 18 Oklahoma (2-0) | Last Week 19 North Carolina (2-0) | Last Week 21 Duke (2-0) | Last Week NR Washington State (2-0) | Last Week NR UCLA (2-0) | Last Week NR Miami (2-0) | Last Week NR Texas A&M (1-1) | Last Week 20

DROPPED OUT: Clemson (1-1) Last Week 25 |Wisconsin (1-1) Last Week 15 | TCU (1-1) Last Week 24, Tulane (1-1) Last Week 22

1. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 45 -3 vs. Ball State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 1:30 PM vs South Carolina

It took Georgia a bit to get going at home against Ball State as it was a 0-0 ball game heading into the second quarter. But UGA powered for 31 unanswered in the 2nd quarter and another 14 unanswered in the 3rd quarter. The Bulldogs open their SEC schedule next week by hosting South Carolina.

2. Michigan Wolverines (2-0)

Last Week: Win | 35-7 vs. UNLV

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 5:30 pm vs Bowling Green

Michigan took some heat for their early soft schedule but it’s tough to defend it. After opening with ECU, they beat up on UNLV before hosting Bowling Green next week. The following week they host Rutgers in their Big Ten opener before traveling to Nebraska for their first road game of 2023.

3. USC (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 56-10 vs. Stanford

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 8:30 pm @ Arizona State

USC jumps up to #3 in our rankings as the offense looks absolutely unstoppable led by reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams. The Trojans have scored 56 or more in all three of their early season contests. This may be a bit of a trap at Zona State this week as they look ahead to what will be one of the most anticipated games of the season in two weeks at Colorado.

4. Florida State (2-0)

The hurdle was elite The camera work was ready to meet the moment#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/9qsZriBypV — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 12, 2023

Last Week: Win | 66-13 vs. Southern Miss

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 16 @ 10 am @ Boston College

The Florida State offense looks even better than the hyped-up offense that was so praised coming into 2023. Jordan Travis only threw for 175 yards but the game was well in hand so quickly. 66 points is the most Seminole points in the Norvell era at FSU. The ‘Noles open up ACC play next week at Boston College.

5. Texas (2-0)

Last Week: Win | 34-24 vs. Alabama

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 5:30 pm vs Wyoming

Texas leaps into our Top-5 following the biggest win in the Sarkisian era. The Horns had Jalen Milore looking lost all game and Quinn Ewers made some big-time plays in a massive all-around team win for Texas. Texas now hosts Wyoming before opening their last season in the Big 12 at Baylor. They get Oklahoma in four weeks in a game many have circled already.

6. Ohio State (2-0)

Last Week: Win | 35-7 vs. Youngstown State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 2 pm vs. Western Kentucky

Many may see this as an unfair drop for the Buckeyes but the reality is the teams above them have been wildly more impressive. After a rather unconvincing win in the opener against Indiana, Ohio State didn’t even score 45 points, let alone cover the point spread of 45 against Youngstown State. The Buckeye has one more warmup in the form of Western Kentucky before they have a legit road test at Notre Dame on September 23.

7. Penn State (2-0)

Last Week: Win | 63-7 vs. Delaware

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 10 am @ Illinois

It was 14-7 after the 1st quarter and then Drew Allar and Penn State scored 59 unanswered. We still love this Penn State Squad and actually love a future on them to win the Big Ten. They have a sneaky road test at Illinois next week before they open their Big Ten home season against Iowa the following week.

8. Washington (2-0)

Cool play here.. motion Rome Odunze, have him stop lined up as a fullback and Penix Jr finds him in the flatpic.twitter.com/pwDjTiFIDN — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) September 9, 2023

Last Week: Win | 43-10 vs. Tulsa

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 3 pm @ Michigan State

Penix Jr. and this Huskies offense kept on rolling as he threw for three more TDs on the way to a convincing 43-10 win over Tulsa. Washington has an interesting road matchup at Michigan State next week before they open the final season of Pac-12 play at home against Cal.

9. Alabama (1-1)

Last Week: LOSS | 34-24 vs. Texas

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 1:30 pm @ South Florida

The Tide suffered their first home loss since 2019 on Saturday, ending a 21-game winning streak. The offensive line shockingly looked overmatched and QB Jalen Milroe looked wildly indecisive as he continuously looked to tuck and run after his first read and never looked comfortable actually sitting in the pocket. Tide fans do need to allow some time for Milore and new OC Tommy Reese to get on the same page, but I’m not entirely sure Milroe is the answer right now. He needs to get much better in the passing game to lead Bama back to a national title.

10. Utah (2-0)

Last Week: Win | 20-13 vs. Baylor

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 16 @ 12 pm vs Weber State

We warned about the potential trap game at Baylor and honestly, Utah probably should have lost this football game. Utah scored two TDs in the final 2-minutes of play to snatch a 20-13 road victory from Baylor. Utah has one more non-conference game until they start a very difficult Pac-12 schedule.

11. Tennessee (2-0)

Last Week: Win | 30-13 vs. Austin Peay

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 16 @ 5 pm @ Florida

Fans in Knoxville are a bit worried following a fairly civilian effort in a 30-13 win over Austin Peay, as 50-point favorites. This was a 13-6 halftime game. A lot of the questions have been about first-year starter Joe Milton who hasn’t been as sharp as many had hoped. The Vols have a big-time test next week as they open up SEC play at Florida.

12. Notre Dame (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 45-24 vs. NC State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 12:30 pm vs Central Michigan

Many are probably curious as to why the Irish are still outside the top 10. And don’t get us wrong, we like the Irish, they have just yet to play anyone, we keep them here. In two weeks they play one of the biggest home games in the last few years as they host Ohio State, a game Sam Hartman, and the Irish are completely capable of winning.

13. Oregon (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 38-30 vs. Texas Tech

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 6 pm vs Hawaii

We also had Oregon on upset alert in a bad spot at 0-1 Texas Tech, and they probably should have lost this game. Oregon needed 20 4th-quarter points to come back and beat Texas Tech on the road. Oregon hosts Hawaii next week before opening Pac-12 play at home against Colorado.

14. LSU (1-1)

Lock In. Four Quarters of LSU Football. pic.twitter.com/km6mMqbiyt — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 12, 2023

Last Week: Loss | 72-10 vs. Grambling State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 10 am vs Mississippi State

LSU bounced back from a hard-fought opening season loss to Florida State by hanging 72 on Grambling State. LSU gets right into their SEC schedule with a road date at Mississippi State.

15. Kansas State (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 42-13 vs. Troy

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 10 am @ Missouri

The defending Big 12 champs continue to fly under the radar and they have one more week until they open up Big 12 play against UCF in their Big 12 conference debut. Before then the Wildcats have a tough road matchup at SEC Missouri.

16. Oregon State (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 55-7 vs. UC Davis

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 1:30 pm vs. San Diego State

Oregon State has legitimate Pac-12 title hopes and they’ll be 25-point favorites next week as they host San Diego State. The Beavers open up Pac-12 play the following week at Washington State and they follow that up with a home date against Utah.

17. Ole Miss (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 37-20 vs. Tulane

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 5:30 pm vs Georgia Tech

Ole Miss took advantage of Tulane QB Michael Pratt sitting this weekend as they outscored the Green Wave 27-3. Ole Miss hosts Georgia Tech before opening SEC play at Bama the following week.

18. Colorado (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 36-14 vs. Nebraska

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 16 @ 8 pm vs. Colorado State

The Colorado hype train continues as they used a second-half surge to blow out Nebraska. Next up is in-state rival Colorado State. The Buffs originally opened as 10-point favs, but after the two first weeks that number. has ballooned up to 23.5 points. Coach Prime and Colorado opening up Pac-12 the following week at Oregon.

19. Oklahoma (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 28-11 vs. SMU

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 1:30 pm @ Tulsa

The OU defense is slowly getting to where Will Venables was hoping they would. Dillon Gabriel continues to be a great leader and protect the football. Oklahoma is at Tulsa and upstart Cincinnati before they open up Big 12 play at home against Iowa State.

20. North Carolina (2-0)

#UNC QB Drake Maye Outstanding football IQ. One of my favorite plays of the night vs. South Carolina. He sees the LBs mugged up and slides his protection to his left to create 5-on-5. He knows #7 is the free man and drifts/angle drops away from him. GREAT stuff. pic.twitter.com/eQz1OX9TKK — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 4, 2023

Previous Game: Win | 40-34 vs. Appalachian State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 1:30 pm vs Minnesota

Carolina and Drake Maye survived a scrappy Appy State squad on Saturday. They welcome in a tough Minnesota team on Saturday but are 7-point favorites. The Heels open ACC play the following week at Pitt.

21. Duke (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 42-7 vs. Lafayette

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 1:30 pm vs Northwestern

Duke forced their way into our top 25 with a home win over Clemson and then a convincing 42-7 win over Lafayette. The Blue Devils host a down Northwestern team next week before they travel to UConn, a week before a massive home game against Notre Dame on the 30th of September.

22. Washington State (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 31-22 vs. Wisconsin

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 3 pm vs Northern Colorado

Wazzou is another unranked squad that forced their way into our Top-25 rankings with a big win over a ranked opponent in Wisconsin. We were very high on the new-look Badgers in 2023 but Wazzou handled them on Saturday. The Cougars have a non-conference tilt with Northern Colorado before a massive home Pac-12 opener against Oregon State.

23. UCLA (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 35-10 vs. SDSU

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 3 pm vs North Carolina Central

Chip Kelly and the fighting Bruins have forced their way into our Top 25 with a big-time 25-point victory over SDSU. We’re still not sure how for real UCLA is but we’ll find out real quickly once they get into Pac-12 play. After this week the Bruins get Utah on the road, Washington State at home, and then Oregon State on the road in a tough 3-game Pac-12 stretch.

24. Miami (2-0)

Previous Game: Win | 48-33 vs Texas A&M

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 5:30 pm vs Bethune Cookman

It’s nice to see Miami back on this list after a big home win over SEC-ranked Texas A&M. Miami competing in the ACC and on a national level is good for college football and we’re here for it. The Canes get Temple before they open ACC play with Georgia Tech and then at North Carolina.

25. Texas A&M (1-1)

Previous Game: LOSS | 48-33 @ Miami

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 2 pm vs UL Monroe

Connor Weigman and the Aggies battled in Miami but ultimately fell in the second half. But this is still a very talented football team that is going to have a chance to right the ship this weekend against Monroe before they open SEC play at home against Auburn.