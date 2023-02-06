2023 Senior Bowl Standouts Who Boosted Their NFL Draft Stock

The Senior Bowl is a crucial event for college football players hoping to make an impression on NFL scouts and executives. It’s a chance for them to showcase their skills and prove that they have what it takes to succeed at the next level. Here’s a closer look at the top five players who stood out during this year’s event and boosted their 2023 NFL Draft stock.

1. Michael Wilson | WR | Stanford

Michael Wilson was simply electric during the practice sessions and the game. He caught four passes for 76 yards in the game, including a 44-yard touchdown that showcased his speed and agility. Wilson’s impressive performance is sure to boost his draft stock and make him a hot commodity in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

2. Tyjae Spears |RB | Tulane

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears with an absolutely filthy cut at the Senior Bowl Wow.

Tyjae Spears was the standout running back at the Senior Bowl. He showed great speed and explosiveness in the drills, and looked like a player who could make an immediate impact in the NFL. While he didn’t get much of a chance to perform during the game, he showed enough at practice to blow the socks off scouts looking on at practice. Spears’ draft stock should definitely be on the rise after what he showed over the week.

3. Jake Haener | QB | Fresno State

Jake Haener: 2023 Senior Bowl MVP🏆 — 12/19

— 139 Yards

— 1 TD

Senior Bowl MVP Jake Haener put in a solid performance during the game, going 12 for 19 for 139 yards and a touchdown. He looked confident and composed in the pocket, and showed NFL scouts and executives that he has the potential to be a successful quarterback at the next level. Haener could look to emulate Brock Purdy by being a late-round pick that can come in and elevate a team if needed.

4. Aubrey Miller | LB | Jackson State

Aubrey Miller was a dominant force during the practice sessions, showing his athleticism and physicality in the drills. He played well in the game and made some hard-hitting tackles that showed his versatility and versatility. Miller is a player whose performance at the Senior Bowl is sure to catch the attention of scouts and executives. Currently projecting as a late 6th/early 7th round pick in the NFL Draft, Miller could be a steal.

5. Will McDonald IV | LB | Iowa State

Will McDonald was a standout performer during the practice sessions, showing his speed and athleticism in the drills. He excelled in the one-on-ones and demonstrated that he has what it takes to be successful at the next level. McDonald was sliding down draft boards a little, but his performance all week shows that teams could be getting a bargain if he is still there in the third round come April.

The Senior Bowl provided a valuable opportunity for these players to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves. Whether they end up being drafted or signed as a free agent, they’ve made an impression on NFL executives and will be players to watch in the future. The future is bright for these standout performers, and fans can look forward to seeing them make an impact in the NFL.