NCAAF

2023 Senior Bowl Standouts Who Boosted Their NFL Draft Stock

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
michael wilson

The Senior Bowl is a crucial event for college football players hoping to make an impression on NFL scouts and executives. It’s a chance for them to showcase their skills and prove that they have what it takes to succeed at the next level. Here’s a closer look at the top five players who stood out during this year’s event and boosted their 2023 NFL Draft stock.

1. Michael Wilson | WR | Stanford

Michael Wilson was simply electric during the practice sessions and the game. He caught four passes for 76 yards in the game, including a 44-yard touchdown that showcased his speed and agility. Wilson’s impressive performance is sure to boost his draft stock and make him a hot commodity in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

2. Tyjae Spears |RB | Tulane

Tyjae Spears was the standout running back at the Senior Bowl. He showed great speed and explosiveness in the drills, and looked like a player who could make an immediate impact in the NFL. While he didn’t get much of a chance to perform during the game, he showed enough at practice to blow the socks off scouts looking on at practice. Spears’ draft stock should definitely be on the rise after what he showed over the week.

3. Jake Haener | QB | Fresno State

Senior Bowl MVP Jake Haener put in a solid performance during the game, going 12 for 19 for 139 yards and a touchdown. He looked confident and composed in the pocket, and showed NFL scouts and executives that he has the potential to be a successful quarterback at the next level. Haener could look to emulate Brock Purdy by being a late-round pick that can come in and elevate a team if needed.

4. Aubrey Miller | LB | Jackson State

Aubrey Miller was a dominant force during the practice sessions, showing his athleticism and physicality in the drills. He played well in the game and made some hard-hitting tackles that showed his versatility and versatility. Miller is a player whose performance at the Senior Bowl is sure to catch the attention of scouts and executives. Currently projecting as a late 6th/early 7th round pick in the NFL Draft, Miller could be a steal.

5. Will McDonald IV | LB | Iowa State

Will McDonald was a standout performer during the practice sessions, showing his speed and athleticism in the drills. He excelled in the one-on-ones and demonstrated that he has what it takes to be successful at the next level. McDonald was sliding down draft boards a little, but his performance all week shows that teams could be getting a bargain if he is still there in the third round come April.

The Senior Bowl provided a valuable opportunity for these players to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves. Whether they end up being drafted or signed as a free agent, they’ve made an impression on NFL executives and will be players to watch in the future. The future is bright for these standout performers, and fans can look forward to seeing them make an impact in the NFL.

Topics  
NCAAF News NFL News and Rumors
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
Tommy Rees smiles with a Notre Dame hat on.

Alabama Hires Tommy Rees As Next Offensive Coordinator

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 3 2023
NCAAF
ncaa2
New NIL Rules Mean Student-Athletes are now “Guilty Until Proven Innocent”
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 3 2023
NCAAF
senior bowl
Top 5 Players to Watch at the 2023 Senior Bowl Including Andre Carter
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 1 2023
NCAAF
stetson bennett arrest
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett’s NFL Draft Prospects in Doubt Following Arrest
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 30 2023
NCAAF
brian kelly 2
LSU Accidentally Overpays Head Coach Brian Kelly by $1 Million
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 26 2023
NCAAF
josh heupel
Tennessee Vols extend Josh Heupel’s Contract: A $9 Million Investment in Success
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 24 2023
NCAAF
rara thomas
UGA Transfer WR Rara Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top