2023 Women’s College World Series: Super Regional Schedule Set

The Regionals featured a few major surprises setting up a highly anticipated super regional

The highly anticipated Super Regionals of the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament are set to captivate fans as 16 teams gear up for thrilling clashes from Thursday through Sunday. With a trip to the prestigious Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on the line, the intensity and stakes have never been higher.

Major Upsets in the Regionals

The Regional round provided its fair share of surprises, with one of the biggest shockers being the elimination of the second-seeded UCLA Bruins from their own bracket. Despite being a formidable force in the tournament, the Bruins were unexpectedly swept in a two-game series, failing to reach the region final and giving way to San Diego State’s remarkable advancement out of the LA Region.

Another standout upset occurred in the Baton Rouge Regional, where Louisiana made a short trip to face off against the 10th-ranked LSU Tigers. Louisiana never looked overwhelmed and emerged victorious in both games of the region final, securing their place in the Super Regionals and leaving LSU stunned. The triumph of Louisiana and San Diego State are a nod to the parody that is slowly creeping into a tournament that was typically dominated by the blue-bloods the entire way through.

As the Super Regionals approach, the remaining teams will leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory. The winners of the eight series taking place this weekend will earn the honor of punching their tickets to the highly anticipated Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma, where they will have the opportunity to compete against the best of the best in college softball and fight for a shot at the national title.

NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for Thursday, May 25-28

No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 2 p.m., No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Clemson, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 1 p.m., No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA

No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Duke

Game 1: Friday, May 26, noon, No. 8 Duke vs. No. 9 Stanford, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m., No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Duke, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA

No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Northwestern, ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m., No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA

No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 4 p.m., No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Texas, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m., No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA

No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State

Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m., No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Georgia, ESPN2

Game 2: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State, TBD

Game 3: Saturday, May 27, Time TBA

Oregon vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State

Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 9 p.m., No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Oregon, ESPN2

Game 2: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m., Oregon vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, TBD

Game 3: Saturday, May 27, Time TBA

Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m., No. 7 Washington vs. Louisiana, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA

San Diego State vs. No. 15 Utah

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m., No. 15 Utah vs. San Diego State, ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 5 p.m., San Diego State vs. No. 15 Utah, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA