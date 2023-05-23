2023 Women’s College World Series: Super Regional Schedule Set

The Regionals featured a few major surprises setting up a highly anticipated super regional
The highly anticipated Super Regionals of the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament are set to captivate fans as 16 teams gear up for thrilling clashes from Thursday through Sunday. With a trip to the prestigious Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on the line, the intensity and stakes have never been higher.
Major Upsets in the Regionals
The Regional round provided its fair share of surprises, with one of the biggest shockers being the elimination of the second-seeded UCLA Bruins from their own bracket. Despite being a formidable force in the tournament, the Bruins were unexpectedly swept in a two-game series, failing to reach the region final and giving way to San Diego State’s remarkable advancement out of the LA Region.
Another standout upset occurred in the Baton Rouge Regional, where Louisiana made a short trip to face off against the 10th-ranked LSU Tigers. Louisiana never looked overwhelmed and emerged victorious in both games of the region final, securing their place in the Super Regionals and leaving LSU stunned. The triumph of Louisiana and San Diego State are a nod to the parody that is slowly creeping into a tournament that was typically dominated by the blue-bloods the entire way through.
As the Super Regionals approach, the remaining teams will leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory. The winners of the eight series taking place this weekend will earn the honor of punching their tickets to the highly anticipated Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma, where they will have the opportunity to compete against the best of the best in college softball and fight for a shot at the national title.
NCAA Softball Super Regional Schedule for Thursday, May 25-28
No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
Game 1: Friday, May 26, 2 p.m., No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Clemson, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 1 p.m., No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA
No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Duke
Game 1: Friday, May 26, noon, No. 8 Duke vs. No. 9 Stanford, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m., No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Duke, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA
No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama
Game 1: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Northwestern, ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m., No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA
No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee
Game 1: Friday, May 26, 4 p.m., No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Texas, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m., No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA
No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State
Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m., No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Georgia, ESPN2
Game 2: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State, TBD
Game 3: Saturday, May 27, Time TBA
Oregon vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State
Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 9 p.m., No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Oregon, ESPN2
Game 2: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m., Oregon vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, TBD
Game 3: Saturday, May 27, Time TBA
Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington
Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m., No. 7 Washington vs. Louisiana, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA
San Diego State vs. No. 15 Utah
Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m., No. 15 Utah vs. San Diego State, ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 5 p.m., San Diego State vs. No. 15 Utah, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, May 28, Time TBA