4 Facts About The Penn State Vs. Ohio State Football Rivalry

For college football fans, Saturday, October 21 has been circled on the calendar for months.

It is Penn State Vs. Ohio State Game Day, and in 2023, both teams come into the game at 6-0 on the season.

There is a rich history between the two programs.

Here are four facts about the Penn State Vs. Ohio State rivalry.

1. The First Game Was Played In 1912

November 16, 1912, is the date this rivalry was born.

Ohio State hosted the first game but lost by the score of 37-0.

The Ohio State University first faced off against Penn State on November 16th, 1912. The Buckeyes currently lead the all-time matchup record against the Nittany Lions, let’s keep it going!#highstreettees #osu #gameday #gobucks #osufootball pic.twitter.com/1PVEh4AbZ1 — High Street Tees (@HighStreetTees) October 29, 2022

2. The Teams Played In The 1980 Fiesta Bowl

The 1980 Fiesta Bowl was won by Penn State; offensive stars were quarterback Todd Blackledge and running back Curt Warner.

And in 1980 @Fiesta_Bowl here is Penn State’s first play from scrimmage…. pic.twitter.com/uzhcvKFfiM — Jay Paterno (@JayPaterno) December 30, 2017

The final score was 31-19.

3. Ohio State Owns The Head-to-Head Record

Ohio State is 10-1 vs Penn State since 2012. The Buckeyes have outscored the Nittany Lions by 141 points. This is not a legitimate rivalry… it is complete domination. pic.twitter.com/O1NkQHrepg — Sam Block (@theblockspot) October 17, 2023

Ohio State leads the series 23-14.

They won every game since 2017.

4. Penn State Won 5 Of The Last 23 Meetings

In honor of @PennStateFball playing Ohio State tomorrow, we had to throw it back to Grant Haley’s iconic game winning scoop and score in 2016 ⏪🤩 pic.twitter.com/d1qNBHvfrN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Though Penn State has not had recent success, the team’s last win in 2016 was a thriller with a Grant Haley fumble recovery and touchdown to secure the come-from-behind win by the score of 24-21.

Watch Ohio State host Penn State at 12:00 PM EDT on FOX.

