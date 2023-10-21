NCAAF

4 Facts About The Penn State Vs. Ohio State Football Rivalry

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ohio State v Penn State

For college football fans, Saturday, October 21 has been circled on the calendar for months.

It is Penn State Vs. Ohio State Game Day, and in 2023, both teams come into the game at 6-0 on the season.

There is a rich history between the two programs.

Here are four facts about the Penn State Vs. Ohio State rivalry.

 

1. The First Game Was Played In 1912

November 16, 1912, is the date this rivalry was born.

Ohio State hosted the first game but lost by the score of 37-0.

 

2. The Teams Played In The 1980 Fiesta Bowl

The 1980 Fiesta Bowl was won by Penn State; offensive stars were quarterback Todd Blackledge and running back Curt Warner.

The final score was 31-19.

 

3. Ohio State Owns The Head-to-Head Record

Ohio State leads the series 23-14.

They won every game since 2017.

4. Penn State Won 5 Of The Last 23 Meetings

Though Penn State has not had recent success, the team’s last win in 2016 was a thriller with a Grant Haley fumble recovery and touchdown to secure the come-from-behind win by the score of 24-21.

Watch Ohio State host Penn State at 12:00 PM EDT on FOX.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

