A Thursday Morning Incident Proves Colorado Buffs HC Deion Sanders Is Not Fearless After All

Wendi Oliveros
Deion Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime” who is the fearless leader of the Colorado Buffaloes football program is human like the rest of us.

The man has faced health issues and plenty of adversity in his life and has come out on top because of a good attitude and strong faith.

All of that was put to the test on Thursday morning in his office at the University of Colorado.

Coach Prime described his morning as being a typical one where he shows up to his office early.

Then, he launches into a slight aside about being one of the best kickoff returners in NFL history along with Devin Hester who Sanders said belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The point of his story is that he has good vision, and on Thursday morning, in his office where he shows a floor filled with cleats, he was eyeball to eyeball with a mouse.

Seems Deion is not a fan of mice and describes himself as trapped in his office until someone comes and moves all the shoes to find the rodent.

He then says “he can’t live like this.”

To say that Sanders has transformed the Colorado football program in warp speed is an understatement so we are fairly sure that the Buffs got someone in there ASAP to handle the issue for Coach Prime.

He has more important issues to focus on; his 3-0 Buffs travel to Oregon on Saturday to take on the 3-0 Ducks.

The underdog Buffs will be without their two-way superstar Travis Hunter who is recovering from a liver laceration suffered in the Colorado State game last Saturday night.

Watch Deion’s No. 19 Buffs take on the No. 10 Ducks on ABC on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT.

