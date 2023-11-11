The Michigan Wolverines came to Happy Valley with the assumption that their head coach Jim Harbaugh who traveled with the team would be on the sidelines for the Penn State game.

In the hours before the game in an odd twist of fate, he was suspended for three games leaving the onus on the rest of the coaching staff to lead this team at a critical road game.

Sherrone Moore, the offensive coordinator, was the acting head coach, and he executed a nearly perfect game plan.

That game plan involved 30 running plays in the second half and no passes.

Penn State could not stop the run, and Moore did not get fancy or try to deviate from what was working.

In the end, Michigan’s defense did the rest, holding the Penn State offense to 15 points.

Michigan won the game by the score of 24-15 and are now a perfect 10-0 on the season, putting the onus on 9-0 Ohio State who hosts Michigan State on Saturday night to keep pace with them.

While Moore played it close to the cuff during the game, he broke down in tears during the postgame interview on the field.

Sherrone Moore is real, man. Hearing that you have to be the Head Coach 24 hours before your biggest game of the season…. In the toughest environment in all of College Football against a Top 10 Opponent. While being the OL Coach AND Offensive Coordinator.. 3 jobs in 1 game…… pic.twitter.com/JwWkgdgSnm — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 11, 2023

He spoke into the camera to Jim Harbaugh, saying that he loved him and did it all for him.

Then, he praised the players for keeping themselves composed and winning the game with a swirl of changing circumstances and controversy surrounding the team.

“Coach Harbaugh… I love the sh*t out of you man. I did this for you!” Sherrone Moore breaks into tears while speaking with @JennyTaft after the @UMichFootball‘s win vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/JJYPKyA2sM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Sherrone Moore is out here crying, dropping f-bombs and winning football games pic.twitter.com/zLqvSJ2NyU — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 11, 2023