NCAAF

Acting Michigan HC Sherrone Moore Breaks Down In Tears After Win Over Penn State

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sherrone Moore

The Michigan Wolverines came to Happy Valley with the assumption that their head coach Jim Harbaugh who traveled with the team would be on the sidelines for the Penn State game.

In the hours before the game in an odd twist of fate, he was suspended for three games leaving the onus on the rest of the coaching staff to lead this team at a critical road game.

Sherrone Moore, the offensive coordinator, was the acting head coach, and he executed a nearly perfect game plan.

That game plan involved 30 running plays in the second half and no passes.

Penn State could not stop the run, and Moore did not get fancy or try to deviate from what was working.

In the end, Michigan’s defense did the rest, holding the Penn State offense to 15 points.

Michigan won the game by the score of 24-15 and are now a perfect 10-0 on the season, putting the onus on 9-0 Ohio State who hosts Michigan State on Saturday night to keep pace with them.

While Moore played it close to the cuff during the game, he broke down in tears during the postgame interview on the field.

He spoke into the camera to Jim Harbaugh, saying that he loved him and did it all for him.

Then, he praised the players for keeping themselves composed and winning the game with a swirl of changing circumstances and controversy surrounding the team.

 

 

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines NCAAF Penn State
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh’s Next Contract Will Make Him The Highest-Paid Coach In The Big Ten

What are the top four NCAA College Football Games on November 11?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NCAAF
r1251329_1296x729_16-9
Report: Lt. Gen Richard Clark Selected of Next Head of College Football Playoffs
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 10 2023
NCAAF
OU-OklaState 110323 FTR
Second Edition Of College Football Playoff Rankings Remain Unchanged
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 8 2023
NCAAF
ncaa-to-test-in-helmet-comms-i-dont-hate-this-honestly-v0-_1LoCpiAR0zFbYvD5LDkqqPhdiYOM7H6kkuXQenws_4
What Took So Long For NCAA To Approve Helmet Communications In College Football?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 8 2023
NCAAF
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired
Dan Patrick Asks Deion Sanders A Question He Did Not Know How To Answer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 7 2023
NCAAF
aef65d3a-e1ce-44d4-9a35-696f7ca7effb-large16x9_GettyImages1699638170
Kirk Ferentz Is Finally Removing Son Brian As Offensive Coordinator At Iowa
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 31 2023
NCAAF
bf688727-aa1e-4163-83a6-7d3abeae1b4a-large16x9_GettyImages1351714307
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top