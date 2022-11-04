NHL News and Rumors

Andrei Kuzmenko becomes 10th Vancouver Canuck rookie to record a hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Andrei Kuzmenko of Yakutsk, Russia became the 10th Vancouver Canuck rookie in franchise history to record a hat trick on Thursday. He scored thrice in an 8-5 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Who were the first nine?

The first Canucks rookie to record a hat trick was Don Tannahill of Penetanguishene, Ontario in a 4-3 Canucks win over the California Golden Seals on December 26, 1972. It was one of two hat tricks Tannahill had in his rookie season as he also scored thrice in a 7-4 Canucks win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 25, 1973. The other eight Canucks rookies in franchise history with a hat trick are Jere Gillis of Bend, Oregon, Patrik Sundstrom of Skelleftea, Sweden, Trevor Linden of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Hall of Famer Pavel Bure of Moscow, Russia, Alexandre Burrows of Pincourt, Quebec, Michael Grabner of Villach, Austria, Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden.

Three goals against the Ducks

All of Kuzmenko’s goals on Thursday came in the third period. He put the Canucks up 5-2 at 5:54 on the power-play from Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida and Pettersson. Kuzmenko then scored the game-winning goal at 14:48 of the third period from Tyler Myers and Pettersson. He then scored his third goal of the game from Pettersson with three minutes and 12 seconds left in the third period to put the Canucks up 7-5.

2022-23 Statistics

Kuzmenko has six goals and four assists for 10 points in 11 games. He is a -2 with four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 32 shots on goal, six blocked shots, four hits, and four giveaways. Kuzmenko leads all rookies in scoring with six goals and 1o points.

Canucks 2022-23 Season

After not winning a game in their first seven contests, the Canucks have now won three of their last four games. They have eight points and are not in the basement in the Pacific Division, as they have one more point than the Anaheim Ducks.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
