Avalanche Win Insane Game 1 Against Oilers

As predicted by many, the first game between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche saw a game that finished with 14 combined goals. The Colorado Avalanche were able to come away with an impressive 8-6 win and took a commanding 1-0 lead against a tough Oilers team.

Colorado got massive contributions out of most guys on the ice on Tuesday, but Cale Makar was incredible as he finished with 3 points.

Better yet, our NHL picks and predictions, as well as our player props all hit on Tuesday, which helped us to a 4-0 day on the betting side of things. Check them out here to get our best picks for each Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Will The Avalanche Beat The Oilers?

It would be tough to argue that any team in hockey right now is better than the Colorado Avalanche. Not only did this team finish with the second-most points in all of hockey throughout the regular season, but they’ve been dominant throughout the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado was able to come away with a sweep against the Nashville Predators and then were able to take down a tough St. Louis Blues team in six games.

Despite the Avalanche being arguably the best team in hockey, the Edmonton Oilers might be able to give them a run for their money. Edmonton has one of the best attacks that hockey is seen in quite some time, which is led by Connor McDavid.

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds to Win the Series

The series odds for the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers series are certainly a bit interesting. The Avalanche are going to be coming into game 2 as the huge favorite, which could indicate that it’s a decent time to put some money on the Oilers. We can never count out Connor McDavid and for the odds the Oilers are getting, it feels like a good time to put a few dollars on them.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Avalanche vs Oilers from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Avalanche Oilers BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -475 +350

When Is Game 2 Between The Avalanche and Oilers?

Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers is set to begin on Thursday, June 2. This game is going to be played at 8 EST and is going to take place at the Pepsi Center in Colorado.