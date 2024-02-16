Blue Jackets to host Red Wings in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 National Hockey League Stadium Series according to Sean O’Leary of The Score on Wednesday. The game which will take place at Ohio Stadium, whose primary tenant are the Ohio State Buckeyes football club of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. This will be the first ever outdoor game in Columbus.

Blue Jackets struggling

The news that the Blue Jackets will play an outdoor game comes at a time when Columbus is struggling mightily on the ice. After 52 games, they have a record of 16 wins, 26 losses and 10 losses in extra time for 42 points. The only two teams in the NHL with fewer points are the San Jose Sharks with 35 points and the Chicago Blackhawks with 31 points. Columbus’s -41 is also the worst plus/minus in the Eastern Conference.

Blue Jackets fire GM

Columbus fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen of Tampere, Finland on Thursday. Kekalainen had been the general manager of the Blue Jackets since February 13, 2013. At the time of Kekalainen’s hiring, he was became the first European born general manager in the NHL. In the meantime, 70-year-old John Davidson of Ottawa, Ontario will take over from Kekalainen as the Blue Jackets interim general manager. Davidson is currently the Blue Jackets president of hockey operations. Davidson has NHL playing experience as he was a goaltender for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers from 1973 to 1983.

Two Stadium Series Games This Weekend

The announcement of the 2025 NHL Stadium Series comes right before two NHL Stadium Series games will be played this weekend. On Saturday, MetLife Stadium in New York will host a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils. Then on Sunday, MetLife Stadium will host a game between the NHL’s two New York teams, the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosts the New York Jets and New York Giants.