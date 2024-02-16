NHL News and Rumors

Blue Jackets to host Red Wings in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ohio Stadium

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 National Hockey League Stadium Series according to Sean O’Leary of The Score on Wednesday. The game which will take place at Ohio Stadium, whose primary tenant are the Ohio State Buckeyes football club of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. This will be the first ever outdoor game in Columbus.

Blue Jackets struggling

The news that the Blue Jackets will play an outdoor game comes at a time when Columbus is struggling mightily on the ice. After 52 games, they have a record of 16 wins, 26 losses and 10 losses in extra time for 42 points. The only two teams in the NHL with fewer points are the San Jose Sharks with 35 points and the Chicago Blackhawks with 31 points. Columbus’s -41 is also the worst plus/minus in the Eastern Conference.

Blue Jackets fire GM

Columbus fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen of Tampere, Finland on Thursday. Kekalainen had been the general manager of the Blue Jackets since February 13, 2013. At the time of Kekalainen’s hiring, he was became the first European born general manager in the NHL. In the meantime, 70-year-old John Davidson of Ottawa, Ontario will take over from Kekalainen as the Blue Jackets interim general manager. Davidson is currently the Blue Jackets president of hockey operations. Davidson has NHL playing experience as he was a goaltender for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers from 1973 to 1983.

Two Stadium Series Games This Weekend

The announcement of the 2025 NHL Stadium Series comes right before two NHL Stadium Series games will be played this weekend. On Saturday, MetLife Stadium in New York will host a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils. Then on Sunday, MetLife Stadium will host a game between the NHL’s two New York teams, the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosts the New York Jets and New York Giants.

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule

Auston Matthews ties Maple Leafs record for most hat tricks in a season with five

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers name Sean Couturier team captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
NHL News and Rumors
T.J. Oshie sits on a bench.
Watch: T.J. Oshie’s Shootout Heroics From 2014 Winter Olympics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NHL News and Rumors
Brady Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk notches second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Morgan Rielly
Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suspended five games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
Jakob Markstrom named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day
Torey Krug sets Blues record for most assists by a defenseman in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top