Brock Boeser collects sixth career NHL hat trick

Vancouver Canucks right winger Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota registered his sixth career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-4 Canucks overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

How and when did Boeser score three times?

Boeser scored Vancouver’s first goal at 15:20 of the second period from J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and Pius Suter of Zurich, Switzerland. At the time, the Blue Jackets had a 2-1 lead. Boeser’s next two goals came in the third period. At 3:24 of the third period, Boeser pulled the Canucks within one goal (4-3 Columbus), as he scored one the power-play from defenseman Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida and Suter. Then at 6:28 of the third period, Boeser tied the game at four, from Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden and Miller on the power-play.

Assist on OT winner

Boeser notched an assist on the game-winning, overtime goal by Pettersson. It came with 59 seconds left in the extra period, and gave Boeser a four-point game.

Boeser in 2023-24

Boeser has 30 goals and 22 assists for 52 points in 49 games this season. He is a +20 with four penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 134 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 22 hits, 20 takeaways, and 15 giveaways.

Boeser’s Prior Hat Tricks

This was Boeser’s third NHL hat trick this season. He scored four times in an 8-1 Canucks win over the Edmonton Oilers on October 11, and thrice in a 4-1 Canucks win over the Lightning on December 12. Boeser’s three prior hat tricks to this season came in a 4-2 Canucks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 4, 2017, in a 6-1 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues on December 9, 2018, and in a 5-3 Canucks win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 30, 2019.

Leading the NHL in points

The Canucks and Boston Bruins lead the NHL in points with 71. Vancouver’s record is 33 wins, 11 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time.